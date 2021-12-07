Pam Marino here. I was astonished when I looked at the number of letters that have come into the Monterey County Board of Supervisors over the proposed vacation rental enforcement pilot program for District 5, which includes the prime vacation areas of Carmel Valley, Pebble Beach and Big Sur. The supervisors are set to vote on the pilot at tomorrow’s meeting.
There are more than 600 pages of letters attached to the agenda, most of them from people urging supervisors to deny the pilot. (Some letters span more than one page, and some have attachments.) There are a lot of form-type letters, some with additional comments from the senders. Regardless of authorship, that’s a lot of lobbying.
The lobbying doesn’t stop at letters and emails. Both sides of the argument, the Monterey County Vacation Rental Alliance representing owners and the Carmel Valley Association, which represents residents, have placed print ads in the Weekly in the lead-up to the vote.
What’s before the supervisors isn’t even the basic question of should there be vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods or not. It’s a pilot program that its originator, District 5 Supervisor Mary Adams, told me recently is meant to enforce existing rules and “tweak” things as a new vacation rental ordinance now seven years in the making is finalized. (I asked Adams why it has taken county staff so long to produce a new ordinance and she only said it “baffles” her. It could be another year or more.)
Nevertheless, the fight over the pilot is being used as a proxy argument both for and against vacation rentals. I’m expecting some hyperbole from both sides during tomorrow’s hearing.
Adams told me a lot of rocks have been thrown at her for the pilot program, which she contends will not shut down all rentals, as MCVRA ads suggested. “I truly believe there is a place for short-term rentals, I truly do,” Adams says.
Is there a middle ground? One founding member of the MCVRA, Annee Martin, tells me she believes there is. “I think we want the same thing. We want an ordinance that spells out the rules.”
Both sides say they want the ordinance settled and harmony achieved. “I want peace in the neighborhood and I want our community to come back together again,” Martin says.
There will likely be no peace at tomorrow’s meeting. The issue is scheduled for the 1:30pm session. If you want to participate, click here for the Zoom link or attend in person at 168 W. Alisal St., Salinas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.