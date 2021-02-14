The expected Valentine’s Day gestures feel like they’ll mean more this year.
Good Morning.
Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) is upon us, which reminds me that this year gestures of love, whether platonic or romantic, will look different.
As a kid, Valentine’s Day was a great time for me. It was the second-biggest candy-giving celebration, next to Halloween. It was a time to read impersonal cards from the kids to whom you barely spoke, and also a time for personal messages from friends in this annual candy-gram exchange.
Valentine’s Day as an adult evokes memories of not being able to find a seat at a restaurant, and sitting in traffic because everybody thought it was a good idea to watch the sunset in Big Sur. (Yes, I can be cliché too.)
I guess this is to say, there is this expectation to do something that everyone else is doing, which is pretty unromantic? Funny how that works.
Those expected gestures, ironically, feel like they’ll mean a whole lot more this year, since expressions of love have to be done in a modified, safe and socially distant way. The pandemic has forced people together and apart; it can be easy to take our loved ones for granted when we don’t get to see them regularly—or we see them too often. Maybe this Valentine’s Day will be special.
