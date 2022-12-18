The fight to control a woman’s right to choose extends to a control over the free flow of information.

Pam Marino here, feeling grateful that we live in a state where not only is a woman’s right to choose not under threat—in fact it’s just the opposite—but our ability to talk about it and share information is also secure.

This week’s paper features a cover story I wrote about how abortion access is expanding in California in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24. As I was doing my research, I came across articles about how those committed to banning all abortions were open to using laws prohibiting anyone aiding and abetting people from seeking abortions to include anyone disseminating information.

A controversy ensued in Oklahoma after it was reported that librarians were prohibited from sharing information about abortion. The story was later disproved. The dustup resulted in new guidelines for librarians that allow them to share factual information but no opinions.

That incident, and a growing threat of further abortion bans, were concerning enough to the Executive Board of the American Library Association that the organization issued a statement in August saying that they remained committed to ensuring the Constitutional rights of library patrons to seek information without surveillance or government intrusion.

The board also underscored the professional responsibility of library workers “to curate resources and provide assistance to library users seeking information without imposing their personal beliefs or engaging in viewpoint discrimination. They do so in compliance with state and federal laws and the U.S. Constitution, including those provisions that safeguard information access and patron privacy.”

Abortion was already a third rail in the schools of many states for years, with most leaving it out of sex education curriculums and six states expressly prohibiting teachers from including abortion as one possible outcome of a pregnancy, according to Education Week.

Now with Roe overturned by the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, anti-abortion activisits are looking elsewhere to ban the flow of information, including websites.

In an article from the Brookings Institution, a think tank based in Washington, D.C., author John Villesenor said the initial answer as to whether a state could ban information about abortion on a website should be “no.” However, the Dobbs decision creates “significant uncertainty regarding how the First Amendment will be interpreted in relation to online information about abortion.”

The fact that Dobbs itself upended the precedent of privacy under the 14th Amendment “makes it difficult to predict how the Supreme Court might rule on future cases involving state attempts to limit speech about abortion.” Gulp.

As I was writing the story, I felt privileged to be able to share factual information about abortion and abortion access, to pull aside curtains of misinformation, shame and judgement from an important topic. I hope that it helps people have a clear-eyed understanding of abortion itself and a better understanding of how access to abortion is being expanded in California in answer to the overturning of Roe.

There’s a much larger issue here concerning protection of the First Amendment, free speech and the ability to disseminate information. There’s a quote by author Bruce Coville that’s relevant: “Withholding information is the essence of tyranny. Control of the flow of information is the tool of the dictatorship.”