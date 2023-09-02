The floodwaters may have receded in Pajaro, but their impact continues to be felt.

Rey Mashayekhi here, pointing you to my colleague Celia Jiménez’s reporting this week on the Pajaro residents who still find themselves in limbo and without a home—nearly six months after floodwaters devastated their town in March and forced thousands to evacuate.
As Jiménez notes, while a sense of normalcy has largely returned to the North County community, that doesn’t mean everyone’s lives are back to normal. Through its Non-Congregant Shelter program, the County of Monterey provided temporary lodging at nearby hotels to 264 people whose homes were damaged by the flood. The program provided those people with a roof over their heads as they waited until their homes were safe to be occupied again.
Yet the County recently ended the program, and while most of its beneficiaries—202 of them—have either returned their homes or transitioned to new residences, there are still 62 people for whom that is not an option. Though the County continues to provide sheltering support to those individuals, it’s now phasing the efforts over to community-based organizations and homeless services providers.
That’s seen many of those 62 people relocated to lodging in Marina, further away from most of their jobs, schools and communities—a challenge compounded by the fact that many lost their cars in the flooding, making transportation difficult. It has also placed greater onus on nonprofits like Pajaro-based Casa de la Cultura, which is footing the costs to keep some displaced families in hotels closer to Pajaro. “They’re stressed enough,” Casa de la Cultura founder Sister Rosa Dolores Rodriguez says of those unwilling to relocate further from their homes.
In the meantime, County officials are working with the Housing Authority of the County of Monterey to help Pajaro residents obtain housing vouchers, an often lengthy process. They’re also providing bus passes and coordinating with the Santa Cruz County Office of Education to ensure their children are attending school—particularly as Pajaro Middle School remains closed for the 2023-24 school year.
It all goes to show that there is a lot of work to do still before the Pajaro community can fully return to normal. Jiménez’s piece is a good reminder that while the floodwaters may have long receded, their impact will be felt for years to come by many Monterey County residents.
