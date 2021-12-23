Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, making a list (and checking it twice) of the gifts I plan to give family and friends during this holiday gifting season. I’m excited—there are few things as rewarding as finding and delivering a unique and thoughtful gift.
This year, after working on the Weekly’s series of holiday gift guides, I feel like I’ve got access to a wealth of possibilities for unique gifts made by local artisans. That was the most rewarding part of curating these lists: learning about all the creativity that exists here.
While reporting a story about where and how to buy affordable original artwork I learned about Wild Coast Creations, a brand-new space in Pacific Grove selling the work of artisans from Big Sur, who historically haven’t had a regular, physical place to sell items ranging from handmade jewelry to homemade pickles. Cofounders Kara Stout and Talon Wolfenden looked for three years to find a space before finally opening in late November. Now it’s a place where shoppers can find original creations of all kinds, each with a story.
I also spent some time at The Shop in Monterey, where, in addition to a mercantile space selling everything from scrunchies to paintings, a number of visual artists have working studio space. But that’s not all—there’s also active screen printing happening, a cold kitchen used by a number of small food startups and a recording studio where participating artists record a podcast called “The Shopcast 831.”
That’s a lot of diverse skills under one roof—which is useful if you happen to be looking for creative help painting a mural/screen printing a T-shirt/recording a song, etc. “If I’m trying to get something done, I try within this shop first,” cofounder Chris Powers told me.
I found myself inspired by the stories written by my Weekly coworkers, too—I immediately went out and bought a bar of soap from Small Kind Soaps after reading David Schmalz’s story about the company’s origins.
To me, and maybe to you, knowing these kinds of stories adds richness to giving the soap/book/elderflower syrup as a gift—whether that gift is for myself or someone else. So if you’re still in need of gift ideas (for now, or for later!), we invite you to (re)visit the Weekly’s 2021 local shopping guide. And if you just want to read stories about the creativity of our neighbors, it’s a good place to find that too.
