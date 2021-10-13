Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about fiber-optic cables and affordable broadband access. That’s because of a conversation I had this morning with James Hackett, director of business operations and development at the Santa Cruz-based internet service provider Cruzio. Hackett shared some news—Cruzio has received a grant that will allow the company to build out all the infrastructure necessary to bring free broadband internet to the San Jerardo farmworkers co-op in Salinas.
At a meeting on Sept. 9, the California Public Utilities Commission approved a grant of $292,548 to support the project. “Not every Californian is fortunate to have a provider like this,” Commissioner Martha Guzman Aceves said after the approval. “They really have a mindset of building for the future, making sure that their investments can be enhanced and be affordable. They’re looking at it with really a consumer-focused perspective.”
“We’re delighted that the CPUC, in their wisdom, granted us the funds,” Hackett says. “Now we do it.”
The building of the project will take place in three main phases. First, Cruzio will need to tap into the middle mile fiber line that connects Santa Cruz to Soledad—this will happen at a Monterey IT tower near the Monterey Regional Airport. Next, they’ll beam the internet to San Jerardo. And finally, wire it into each unit and install a router in every home. All this work will take time—it won’t be until the early part of 2022 that the link will actually arrive at the co-op.
Meanwhile, the Monterey Bay Economic Partnership, home to the Equal Access Monterey Bay initiative, is still looking to raise money through a fund at the Community Foundation for Monterey County. The $200,000 MBEP hopes to raise would go toward service costs, with the goal of providing free service to all residents for five years.
This is important, MBEP Chief Operating Officer Freny Cooper says, because expanding broadband is about more than availability—it’s about adoption and true access. “It’s the adoption piece that’s tricky,” Cooper says. “It does no good to have internet access if you’re dropping your connection and you have to pay $70 a month [but don’t have the discretionary income to support that].”
Cooper says MBEP is still looking for lead donors to support the project in a major way, but anyone can donate to the fund in any amount. In the meantime, she’s excited that the CPUC grant will allow work to get started. “I feel like that was a big win for us,” Cooper says.
It’s a big win for San Jerardo, too.
