The joy, and the business, of thrifting.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, wearing my favorite recent thrift store acquisition. It’s a jean jacket—I’d been looking for one, casually, for at least a year before I found it last week. Thrift stores are FULL of denim jackets, so it wasn’t that there was a lack of options. But I was holding out for something a little special—something with personality.

When I saw this one I grabbed it off the rack and proceeded immediately to the register—an out-of-character impulse buy. But I knew that this was exactly the one I’d been looking for. It’s a simple, classic cut with that little, understated spark of personality: a branch of lemons embroidered up each arm. It’s already raking in compliments.

I’ve always hated shopping, but I love a good thrift store. So I was delighted to write a story about the sky-rocketing popularity of buying second-hand goods and clothing as one component in this week’s cover package.

To kickstart the holiday shopping and gift-giving season, we here at the Weekly decided to dedicate the cover story in this week’s print edition to thrifting. My story, as mentioned above, highlights the rising popularity of thrift shopping and some of the ensuing (and very complex) questions about price and value and responsible consumption that this raises. One of the key drivers of the popularity of thrift shopping is an interest, especially among younger generations, in environmental sustainability. And thrifting is indeed more eco-friendly—but second-hand consumption is still consumption, and it still exists in the same messy ecosystem.

Next, freelancer Caitlin Fillmore writes about the many local second-hand stores that serve as charity shops for various causes, from the SPCA of Monterey County to the Catholic church. Her story details how much money these charity shops raise, where the money goes and what the unique vibe of each store is all about.

Editor Sara Rubin, finally, takes us inside the massive regional warehouse and distribution center that Goodwill Central Coast operates in Salinas. The story also includes a helpful list of do’s and dont’s for thrifting—both on the shopping side and on the donation side.

As we enter a season that is traditionally characterized by shopping, gifting and consumption, we hope these stories will help you think critically about your purchasing power and its impact. And if you’re so inclined, drop me a note to tell me about your favorite recent thrift store find.

