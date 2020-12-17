The light at the end of the tunnel.
Good afternoon.
Sara Rubin here, feeling like I can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. That’s because earlier today I joined other members of the local press corps and staff of Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System as nurses there administered the first Covid-19 vaccines in Monterey County. It looked something like a regular flu shot clinic, with masked people lined up, plus a gaggle of reporters with cameras and microphones out. After the first few vaccinations, the group erupted in applause and cheers.
But for all the fanfare and excitement, it was a sober event. There are record numbers of Covid-19 patients in Monterey County’s hospitals and ICUs (145 and 24, respectively, as of Dec. 16) and the hospital staff in the room were on their way back to their duties caring for those patients. A few hours before getting his vaccine, Dr. Aryan Nezamabadi had called the son of a Covid patient to tell him his mother had died. He couldn’t visit her in the hospital. “It’s sad to say we’ve gotten used to doing that,” Nezamabadi told me.
ICU nurse Jessica Schloener was getting ready to go back to her third 16-hour shift this week, a change from the old days of working three 12s. “It’s very, very emotional,” she says. That’s because Covid takes its toll—but also because she has watched as a preventable situation became so widespread. Her message is that even with the vaccine rolling out, we cannot let down our guard: masks and social distancing and sheltering-in-place are still needed now, more than ever.
I asked Dr. Advind Bhat if the media frenzy around his vaccination and others on day one felt weird. “I think it’s necessary,” he said, “for the public to see people in the health care community are the first to take them.”
He then turns philosophical as he worries that the public will be less than eager to get vaccinated. “That’s the culture,” he says. “It’s called freedom, and freedom has certain costs. Imagine people who didn’t want to give up eating out—it’s not going to go well to tell them tomorrow they need to get vaccinated.”
From some hospitalized patients, he hears stories of regret about that family dinner they attended or the time they bent SIP rules. And failure of leadership at the top is to blame, he says. “The more we consider the country as a community, the more successful we will be,” Bhat says. “A pandemic is no time for politics.”
By the time his patients are in the hospital, he says they are not interested in talking politics—“they just miss their families, that’s all they think about.”
The vaccines themselves were quick, and described as painless. Memorial Hospital has received a shipment of 975 doses from Pfizer, and will continue vaccinating frontline workers across departments who are in the most frequent contact with Covid patients through the weekend. They expect to receive 1,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which will be enough to vaccinate the entire hospital staff.
But meanwhile, as Bhat says: “What people should know is even though we have a vaccine, they still need to take all the precautions necessary.”
-Sara Rubin, editor, sara@mcweekly.com
