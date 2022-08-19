The Local Agency Formation Commission of Monterey County discussion marks progress for two developments in Seaside.

Christopher Neely here, keeping my eyes on a vote coming up on Monday from a fairly niche government agency board that thrust themselves into the public consciousness earlier this year.

The board is the Local Agency Formation Commission of Monterey County, or LAFCO. You might remember the name of this seven-member board from headlines earlier this year when they surprised many by essentially blocking the voter-mandated effort of the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District to buy out utility California American Water. The sides are now embroiled in a legal battle over LAFCO’s vote, although that legal battle may be moot after actions taken by the water district earlier this week.

The LAFCO vote I’m watching for when the board meets at 4pm on Monday, Aug. 22 involves another public water agency, Marina Coast Water District, which is looking to expand its political boundaries into the former Fort Ord community and claim 96 high-profile acres in Seaside where two forthcoming developments are located: the Campus Town and Parker Flats projects.

MCWD already has the ability to provide water service to these properties through contract agreements, but once the parcels are brought within the water district’s boundaries, the parcels will become official customers of MCWD. Tom Moore, a director on the water district’s board, says the most important aspect of this approval is that the people who end up occupying the Campus Town and Parker Flats projects will be able to vote in MCWD elections and run to serve on the water district’s board of directors.

LAFCO staff is recommending the seven commissioners approve this expansion of MCWD’s boundaries, and by all accounts, this is not a contested issue. However, it does mark progress for these developments, as MCWD could not welcome the parcels into the boundaries until a California Environmental Quality Act process was completed.

You make our work happen. The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Jason Campbell, a Seaside city councilmember, says the city, as it agreed to do, has cleared the deserted structures on the Campus Town parcel and it appears now ready for construction to begin sometime this year. However, the Parker Flats project, which is poised to take over the former nursing barracks on the former Fort Ord property, is moving slower.

For those curious, LAFCO meets virtually at 4pm on Monday, Aug. 22. You can follow along on YouTube or participate via Zoom.

Read full newsletter here.