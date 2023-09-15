The local arts scene takes viewers everywhere from Kenya to the American West and beyond.

Agata Popęda here, with a reminder that it’s Friday and therefore it’s time to start working on your weekend arts and culture itinerary. Monterey County has plenty of options for you, starting this afternoon. I myself don’t know what to do first, but that’s part of the beauty of the local fall, abundant in events and colors. There are parties to attend, pies to be baked and never does the county live faster than in the days before and around the Monterey Jazz Festival.

First, there’s an exhibit opening tonight, titled Luminous Horizons and presenting painters Joseph Alleman and Matthew Sievers, whom you can meet from 5-7pm at Gallery MAR in Carmel (Dolores Street between Ocean and Seventh). Working in oil and watercolor, Joseph Alleman's paintings are visionary portrayals of the contemporary American West. Matthew Siever’s style includes spontaneous brushwork and liberal use of palette knives, rollers and squeegees. It was his father, an accomplished painter, who most helped Siever develop his unique sense of style and color.

“I paired these two painters because they both create such technically excellent work, and yet they both evoke genuine, complex emotions through their art,” wrote Gallery MAR Carmel Co-Owner and Director Thomas Cushman. (If you can’t make it tonight, you can stop by anytime throughout September, in person or online.)

If you are looking for something for Saturday afternoon, try a magazine event/talk at 2-3pm at the Center for Photographic Art in Carmel, where P.G.-based artist Michelle Magdalena Maddox will introduce the second issue of her beautifully illustrated, small-batch magazine that celebrates California and calls for environmental politics. Magdalena magazine, a unique limited-edition arts/activism publication, focuses on ecological restoration and human rights with a feminine gaze. It takes years to produce each issue of the artfully crafted publication. (For more on Maddox, check back for a story in the Sept. 28 issue of the Weekly.)

On Saturday night, consider attending an opening of Faces of Kenya, a photo exhibition by Jason Bradley at Bradley Print Services & Photographic Center in Pacific Grove (566 Lighthouse Ave.). The exhibit, opening at 6:30pm on Sept. 16, presents 36 images portraying Maasai people—an ethnic group inhabiting northern, central and southern Kenya and northern Tanzania—along with riveting wildlife portraits from Maasai Mara and Amboseli National Parks. This free event is more than just a visual feast; it's a chance to make a difference. Live music, food, and drinks will complement the evening's festivities. A portion of the exhibit's proceeds will go to The Kilgoris Project, an organization committed to building schools and offering a holistic range of services—like clean water, food, and medicine—in Kenya.

Finally, don’t forget to attend—you have until late November—Tsherin Sherpa: Different Worlds at the Monterey Museum of Art, maybe the best exhibit they have had this year. This Kathmandu-born iconographer (trained in traditional Tibetan painting by his father) artistically rebelled against this sacred tradition, mastering it and then repurposing its imagery and methodology for the sake of his own acutely contemporary art. The effect is mesmerizing.

Last but not least, pop into Artisana Gallery in Pacific Grove to see what a happy fish looks like. Artist Marcia Perry’s clownfish are the opposites of anxious orange and white creatures we remember from Finding Nemo. They are the Buddhas of the ocean. The exhibit, titled Sea Life, can be seen until the end of the month.

Now, take a deep breath and maybe a cat nap. Much more arts and culture is coming up soon—check out our Fall Arts Calendar in print on Sept. 21—followed by two weekends of the Monterey County Artists Studio Tour starting Sept. 30.