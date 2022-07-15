The local tattoo industry rethinks how to make a safe, inclusive environment.

Sara Rubin here, thinking about a delicate dance that sometimes occurs in situations in which we invite other people to touch our bodies.

Some are obvious—when you get a haircut, you can expect a hairdresser to touch your head, your ears, your neck. At a dentist’s office, multiple people might reach into and around your mouth and touch your face. Through repetition, these become cultural norms that we all expect. It all seems very obvious what is acceptable and what is not, that any touching below the neck is out of line—and yet even that has to be learned. I’ve heard someone tell stories about being groped by the dentist as a kid, not fully understanding what was happening but understanding it wasn’t OK.

Even when clothing comes off, there are norms that apply. Acupuncturists and massage therapists might touch a client’s butt muscles, something that is understood as part of the treatment, but there’s a line at a client’s genitals. Doctors’ offices provide paper privacy gowns. All of these norms are established by talking, by repeating, by sharing. There’s a lot of published material out there about what to expect from a first visit to the gynecologist.

Some tattoo artists I spoke to for a story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly say their industry presents opportunity for abuse. The history of tattoos as an outlaw, fringe activity means there is a culture of secrecy, and some clients deliberately avoid asking what is normal and what to expect from the experience. Maybe an 18-year-old girl hasn’t told her parents she’s getting a tattoo, and she has no idea what to expect, and she wants it hidden, in a place normally covered by clothing—on the side of her torso, or her lower back, or her thigh.

Tattooing is an inherently intimate activity, with an artist spending hours touching a client’s body, stretching their skin to make a flat surface for the needle and ink. So what is normal and what isn’t, and where can you go to learn?

A few local tattoo artists say there is not an obvious resource that exists. And in the wake of an assault conviction against the owner of Gold Coast Tattoo in Monterey, they’ve decided to make that resource.

Sarah “Twiggs” is a self-described tattoo collector and a co-owner of Wholehearted Tattoo in Monterey. “There are proper ways to get tattooed, and there’s not. I want people to know what to look for,” she says.

To that end, she’s started drafting such a document. Some things to look for: It’s not OK for a tattoo artist to take pictures of you or your tattoos without your consent. You should only be tattooed during normal business hours, not after the shop is closed. The tattoo artist should not touch an intimate part of your body without asking—sometimes it’s necessary depending on the tattoo, but it’s discussed first. If breasts are exposed, stickers to cover your nipples should be offered. While tattoo studios increasingly favor open floor plans, privacy screens should be available upon request. Nobody on staff should offer you alcohol or drugs while getting a tattoo.

Then there’s the challenge of how to walk away from an uncomfortable situation when there might be a partially completed but permanent work of art on your body. Twiggs wants to create a list of local shops that are willing to accept clients in this situation. She recently finished a tattoo for a woman who came in with an incomplete piece on her chest and said the original artist was working with his hand on her breast. “Usually we don’t touch other people’s work locally, but if someone says they were uncomfortable, that [policy] goes,” Twiggs says.

She and others emphasize that the world of tattooing has changed. “I tattoo parents, grandparents, teachers, preachers – it’s not just dingy bikers and gang members,” Twiggs says.

And so too must the industry, from floor plans to alcohol protocols in studios to gender diversity on staff. “What we are all trying to do is create an environment unlike these environments we used to work in. We are trying to create an environment where your mom feels safe, and the whole family feels comfortable.”

