The Los Padres National Forest is open again—but why was it closed for so long?

Sara Rubin here, itching to get outside. While there is more rain in the forecast, starting perhaps Saturday night with the potential for a stronger weather system midweek next week, there’s finally a bit of a reprieve from the rain.
Besides the weather, the other big change when it comes to getting outdoors is that most of the Los Padres National Forest has reopened after a 60-day closure that took effect on Jan. 13.
The partial reopening takes into account that some areas suffered more extensive damage than others during the January storms, and are not yet safe to access; it also takes into account that some areas are not possible to legally or safely access due to road conditions and ongoing repair work. (For a full list of continued closed areas, click here.)
That’s exactly the kind of principle—close the areas that aren’t safe, reopen those that are—that most agencies apply most of the time. Instead, the U.S. Forest Service seems to prefer deploying a sledgehammer approach when a far more surgical case-by-case basis would be appropriate.
For last week’s paper,I wrote a column about my frustrations with the broad approach that leaves big swaths of public lands inaccessible to the public for long stretches of time. In interviews, USFS officials repeatedly cited Yosemite National Park as an example of a park that closed due to weather. I’d certainly not argue that all public lands be open all the time—but Yosemite’s indefinite closure, which took effect on Feb. 25, is already partially reopening tomorrow, three weeks later.
There is some arcane bureaucratic stuff in the way of issuing a similar conditions-based closure order in a national forest, rather than a national park. Los Padres Forest Supervisor Chris Stubbs explains that for a national forest closure, a sunset date is required—he guessed at 60 days to give adequate time for a damage assessment, and says his guess turned out to be pretty on point. The order was in effect through March 14, and he issued a superseding order on March 10.
And yet, there’s no compelling reason the U.S. Forest Service didn’t reopen areas that were deemed safe one by one, other than bureaucracy. In interviews, USFS spokesperson Andrew Madsen referred repeatedly to “the process.” When I pressed for more detail on “the process,” it turns out to be just legal review—which is the same thing any agency at any scale, anywhere, is also going through.
The effect, not just after this disaster but year after year, season after season, is that public lands are largely unavailable to the public. I get it—the Los Padres National Forest is massive, and it’s in some particularly tough terrain. “The whole area is fire-prone and geologically unstable,” Stubbs says.
Even in good times, my experience as a hiker is that a lot of the trails and camps that exist on the map are just theoretical; good luck trying to get from Point A to B. That is also part of the nature of the place. As Maria Ferdin—who leads the nonprofit Ventana Wilderness Alliance’s volunteer wilderness rangers—told me: “The thing about the Ventana is the forest itself is highly productive. What we cut in one year grows back very fast the following year. It takes a lot of people and time to get the trail cleared. Then when it’s done, you have to go back and maintain it.”
Understaffed and consumed by fire prevention and fire suppression as its more urgent needs, the Forest Service relies largely on groups like the Ventana Wilderness Alliance to manage its recreational mission. Groups like VWA rely on volunteers to keep what trails clear that they can. And all of us who might want to take a walk in the woods rely on them, knowing full well that even in places deemed to be passable, there are inherent risks.
“It's wilderness—it's not a national park, it's not Disneyland, and there are no paved trails,” Ferdin says.
Of course, that’s part of the thrill of getting out there. As if to add insult to injury, the Forest Service issued the new order to reopen the forest on March 10, but didn’t announce it to the public until March 13.
I’m glad it’s open again for now, and plan to get outside this weekend. See you on the trails.
