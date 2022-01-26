The monarch butterflies are back, but why the rebound is happening is still not clear.

Pam Marino here. I have been telling people to get over and see the butterflies in the Pacific Grove Monarch Sanctuary since last fall. If you haven’t gone yet, better go now. The season will end soon, and just over half of the monarchs that were there at the peak of approximately 14,000 in November have fluttered away, headed north as they do every year.

What makes this season extraordinary for Pacific Grove is that last year the official count for the 2020-21 season was zero. The two seasons before that were each under 1,000. To have 14,000 here clustering among a few of the trees in the sanctuary and flitting about was exciting.

It’s even more of an extraordinary year for the entire population of Western monarchs, since last season less than 2,000 were recorded at overwintering sites up and down the coastline. This time they’ve rebounded 100-fold to nearly 250,000 monarchs, according to the Xerces Society, one of the leading scientific nonprofits that tracks the butterflies.

Why the rebound happened is still not clear. “There are so many environmental factors at play across their range that there’s no single cause or definitive answer for this year’s uptick,” Emma Pelton, Xerces’ Western monarch lead, said in a press release.

Researchers made some observations, like the monarchs skewed more to the south this year, with over 95,000 calling Santa Barbara County their temporary home. Another 90,000 were in San Luis Obispo County.

Monterey County counted around 26,500 butterflies, with P.G.’s sanctuary at the top, and the next highest overwintering spot on a private property in Big Sur that saw over 11,000. The numbers continue to drop the farther north you go.

Part of the Southern California uptick came thanks to members of the public who helped spot five new sites in San Luis Obispo and Los Angeles counties. In addition, more trained volunteers than ever before helped count butterflies at 283 overwintering sites, including docents from the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural HIstory.

This year’s totals are something to be happy about, but the sobering reality is that they’ve still lost more than 95 percent of their population since the 1980s, the Xerces Society pointed out.

As I reported in a cover story about Pacific Grove’s sanctuary and longstanding history as “Butterfly Town,” many decades ago great clouds of the orange butterflies made their way to P.G.’s trees every fall, described by John Steinbeck in his book Sweet Thursday. The first official count in 1997 tallied 45,000 monarchs.

It was disheartening in December 2020 when the Environmental Protection Agency declined to place western monarchs on the endangered species list. There are efforts to change that decision, as well as initiatives to put more federal money behind research, habitat restoration and protection of overwintering sites like the P.G. Sanctuary.

There’s still a long way to go in protecting these beautiful and beloved insects. Here’s to hoping they come back in even greater numbers next year as we as a society figure out a way to keep them from disappearing completely.

