David Schmalz here. For all the years I’ve worked at the Weekly—we’re approaching eight—I’ve marveled at how successful Monterey County Gives! has been raising money to help fund countless local nonprofits doing work to improve the community.
The MC Gives! campaign—a joint venture between the Weekly, the Community Foundation for Monterey County, the Monterey Peninsula Foundation and other partners—raised a whopping $11,191,951.36 in 2022. That brings the cumulative total money raised in the yearslong campaign to a staggering $55.64 million.
For years, I’ve covered some of the nonprofits who receive money from this campaign, but it wasn’t until last week that I saw the immediate downstream impact of those donations. Late last year, I wrote a story about how the World Affairs Council of Monterey Bay Area was launching a local Academic WorldQuest competition for high school students, which would test their knowledge about world affairs.
The reason I wanted to write about it is akin to the oft-repeated phrase “think globally, act locally.” Too often, in my opinion, we lose sight of global affairs, which I think carries great risk (I would say the same for national affairs, as the last 8 years have made increasingly clear). Most things, eventually, come home to roost.
The Academic WorldQuest team from Monterey High won the countywide competition held in Salinas in February, and in late April they competed against teams from all over the country in Washington D.C. (They finished in the top 50 percent.)
On May 24, WACMB hosted a dinner to celebrate the Monterey High team, and their trip to D.C., which was funded in large part by $14,700 in donations to WACMB through MC Gives! I was fortunate enough to be able to sit at the table with them all—River Valdivia and Taylor Boothe (both seniors), Sindhi Gokaraju and Eunwoo Kim (both juniors), and their teacher William Pace.
They gave a presentation with pictures from their trip, and regaled the attendees with stories, and it was immediately apparent how impactful the trip was in their young, curious lives. For Valdivia, it was his first time on a plane. Kim loved the Smithsonian’s natural history museum, and marveled at how D.C.’s metro system was similar to what he’s seen in South Korea. Gokaraju is a big fan of detective TV shows, and was thrilled by the opportunity to take a selfie with an FBI agent, and even got an FBI patch (in retrospect, I probably shouldn’t have joked that she can use it to impersonate an FBI agent).
Boothe, who’d never been east of the Mississippi, said about seeing the Lincoln Memorial and the trip as a whole: “It was so incredible. I’m someone who loves history, loves politics, and getting to go on this journey is something I’ll never forget.”
As someone who’s been on many such journeys I have no doubt that is true, and it filled my heart with joy to see the Monterey High team share their own joy about their journey. And for your part in that, Weekly readers, I thank you—paying it forward is a beautiful thing.
