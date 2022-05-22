The Monterey Museum of Art hosts an exhibit that is also an artistic dialog.

Aga Popęda here. Here are two things you can do if you lack ideas for this splendid Sunday morning. First, demand coffee in bed (or make yourself a cup), and read my article on the most recent exhibit at Monterey Museum of Art, “The Fire of Heaven: Enrique Martínez Celaya and Robinson Jeffers.” It is not only a beautiful exhibit, but possibly the most “high profile” one the museum will host this year, MMA Director Corey Madden suggested.

Then, have breakfast, get dressed and go to the museum (559 Pacific St., Monterey)—maybe with the kind person who was kind enough to make you coffee? Not that you need a companion because the moment you enter the museum’s door—Sunday hours are 11am to 5pm; general admission is $15—you’ll find yourself part of a dialogue between two artists: one dead, the other alive, but both acutely present within this very special exhibit.

Cuba-born, Los Angeles-based artist Enrique Martínez Celaya created dozens of works for an exhibit inspired by his time at the Carmel home of twentieth century Californian poet Robinson Jeffers—the famous original stone cottage of Tor House (completed in 1919) and Hawk Tower (completed in 1924). Jeffers lived there until his death in 1962. Now it houses the Tor House Foundation, a nonprofit started in 1978 to preserve Jeffer’s home and legacy.

After years of reading Jeffers, Martínez Celaya decided to come see the house with his own eyes. Once there he was inspired to sit and write at Jeffers’ desk—and in this way became the Tor House Foundation’s first artist in residence. “Enrique established the fellow program,” says Elliot Ruchowitz-Roberts, foundation president. “The program is open to writers, musicians; we even had a master printer.”

The exhibit is an “ode” and a tribute to Jeffers, consisting of 28 drawings, paintings and one sculpture created during Martínez Celaya’s stay at Tor House and in response to it. To make it more special, Martínez Celaya came to Monterey in person and painted directly on the museum’s walls.

Martínez Celaya cherishes artistic effort (or struggle) as a prayer to nature to become divine. That’s how he sees Jeffers’ poems too, as his “prayers to close the gap” in his “feeling irredeemable from nature.”

“The most important is ambition,” Martínez Celaya says about every artistic process, including his and Jefffers’. “The struggle is what I admire. If a son of god walks on water, they say it’s a miracle. But it’s a bigger miracle if a man walks on water and he is not a son of god.”

The exhibit, which draws its name from that line in Jeffers’ 1928 poem “The Summit Redwood,” is accompanied by Jeffers’ handwritten poems, notes and photographs. “It’s an invocation of a certain spirit,” Martínez Celays says of how he worked with Jeffers’ poetry. “It opened possibilities in my work. Something in between emerged, a sort of understanding.”

