The Monterey Museum of Art’s inaugural block party was a swinging good time.

Agata Popęda here to offer my congratulations to the Monterey Museum of Art for a job well done. The museum’s inaugural Block Party, which took place on Saturday, was a great success—both the family-oriented fair-like artsy, sunny afternoon (12-4pm) and the dance party that attracted the adult crowd (7-9pm). It was great to see a bunch of people dancing, especially outside, under a darkening sky. The three-hour siesta to drop the kids off at home and change into high—in some cases very—heels was a great idea, too.
The festivities started at noon, claiming the whole MMA block and closing Calle Principal at the back of the museum. Art, tacos and coffee and a free museum tour—sounds like the best Saturday ever. The afternoon part was free and full of children's activities, like face painting courtesy of Youth Arts Collective. Visitors found interesting and new vendors, all of them art-specific and interactive. Witnesses talk about a dance-off between a woman in her 70s and a 10-year-old boy—they were dancing samba. Live music and magicians (also a form of art!) were the cherry on top.
For many, it was a first opportunity to slowly go through what MMA has to offer. Right now that includes an exhibit of previously unseen pre-1945 California art drawn from over a dozen private collections in and around the area (Monterey Collects California) and wildflowers and pollinators by Erin E. Hunter within Currents. From a brief conversation with MMA Collections and Exhibitions Director John Rexine, I learned that due to a sizable local collection, a funk art exhibit will be coming in May (You’ve Got to be Kidding: Humor and the Absurd in California Art will run May 11 to July 30).
The evening part of the event was ticketed, and many of the VIP guests who arrived were MMA donors. MMA Director Cory Madden opened the night with exclamations of party enthusiasm and a big fuchsia scarf. Then Monterey County’s favorite DJ, Hanif Wondir, took over, filling the small MMA lawn with proper club sound. All guests were given tickets to get a couple of glasses of good local wine, and VIP guests additionally had a lounge inside (more wine, popcorn, frosted cookies). Most of the dancers appeared within the first half hour and soon the entire lawn was swinging with people—art pieces in one corner, cakes for sale in another. The dance floor—situated among the strings of lights thrown up on surrounding bushes and adobes—didn’t know age discrimination, and older art connoisseurs could be seen dancing alongside local youth that showed up in chatty bunches.
MMA should be proud of its inaugural effort, and I, for one, am already looking forward to next year’s Block Party. Did you make it to Saturday’s Block Party? What did you think?
