The need is greater than ever, and so is the spirit of giving to those in need.
Good morning, and Merry Christmas.
I love a holiday that’s about family, festive lights, cookies and the spirit of giving. (Sara Rubin here, thinking about how for my family, it’s never actually been about cookies—in my childhood, our extended family Christmas gathering always featured kosher deli sandwiches, no homemade baked goods.)
But it’s that Christmas spirit part I’m thinking of today, the part encapsulated by the story of Ebenezer Scrooge being visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future for an epiphany about how trading stinginess for charity is a good one not just for the giftees but the giver. He finds happiness in being generous.
This year has been an unusually desperate time, but also an unusually generous time. You can measure this in a few different ways. One is through data. Monterey County Gives!—which features the Big Ideas of 162 local nonprofits and is open for donations until midnight on Dec. 31—has already exceeded $6 million, meaning it’s surpassed the “OMG” goal and is approaching the “WOW!” goal. (For the record, I do not name these goal lines, but I might have actually uttered “OMG” to myself when I last checked the website.)
Another way to measure this generosity is through stories. As Marielle Argueza reported, mutual-aid groups—neighbor-helping-neighbor type efforts, rather than formal, incorporated nonprofits—were growing both in number and in organization. Groups like ALL IN Monterey, Big Sur Big Share, Love Our Central Coast and others quickly organized to get essentials like food and PPE (not an essential until this year) to people who needed them. As Mary Duan reported, restaurants that were struggling to keep their own doors open prioritized feeding their employees, employees’ families, and community members, for free.
Early in the pandemic, it seemed that anyone and everyone—kids and parents, teachers and students, nurses and doctors—were organizing donation drives for PPE. Some even used 3D printers to build PPE when gathering it wasn’t enough.
There are a lot of ways to give. And giving doesn’t necessarily mean writing a big check—it might mean writing a small check, or preparing a meal for someone else or spending your time volunteering.
The reasons people give are as diverse as the causes and the people and the places we support. It might be because our brains are truly rewarding us for giving—scientists have said as much (good luck making sense of this 2006 study on subgenual and lateral orbitofrontal areas). It might be for a tax break (if the giving is in the form of a big check.) It might be to avoid being Ebenezer Scrooge.
Or maybe it’s because a rising tide raises all ships, and by elevating others, we elevate ourselves too.
-Sara Rubin, editor, sara@mcweekly.com
