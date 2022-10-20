The new battleground in the fight over outdoor dining: Fisherman’s Wharf.

David Schmalz here, scratching my head that it took a global pandemic for America to embrace the joys of outdoor dining, and that now, some cities are looking to abandon it—for the sake of reclaiming parking spaces, or for other reasons.

This is on my mind because of a story I wrote for this week’s issue of the Weekly about a California Coastal Commission crackdown on unpermitted outdoor dining on Fisherman’s Wharf in Monterey. The state agency has granted an exemption to its rules for wharf businesses until Dec. 31, 2022, and on Oct. 18, the Monterey City Council unanimously voted to send a letter to the Coastal Commission to ask that the exemption be extended another year, until Dec. 31, 2023, to give businesses the opportunity to apply for permits, should they so wish.

But if we’re being honest, few, if any, of the businesses on the wharf will actually apply for the permits, because the hurdles are too onerous.

In a July 21 letter to the city, Coastal Commission supervisor Rainey Graeven writes that a permit for expanded outdoor dining operations for each wharf business would require analysis as to whether there’s “adequate” water and parking to facilitate it, while also noting, “both appear to be rather significant hurdles to overcome.”

Fisherman’s Wharf is already fronted by what appears to be one of the largest parking lots on the Monterey Peninsula, and right across the street is a multi-story parking garage. And as far as water supply goes, people are working everyday to expand our local water supply, but it’s going to take some time. And is it necessarily true that adding more outdoor seating is going to increase the number of visitors to the waterfront? Perhaps, one could argue, it just gives those visitors a safer alternative to indoor dining—it’s not like Covid is going away.

But the real rub behind the Coastal Commission’s letter—and to be clear, its staff is just interpreting the letter of the law, in this case the California Coastal Act—is that the expanded outdoor dining on the wharf is somehow impeding access to the coast, and that, if the businesses want to apply for a permit, they should expect to have to build “public access and viewshed improvements (including but not necessarily limited to the creation of a public walkway along the exterior of the wharf).”

Which, of course, will never happen, because even if wharf restaurants decided to pool their money together and navigate the state and federal permitting process to build it—the permitting process would take years—it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand that there’s no way it would pencil out financially.

Chris Shake, a restaurateur whose family owns Fisherman’s Grotto—arguably the wharf’s most popular restaurant—as well as other local restaurants, is dumbfounded by the Coastal Commission’s concerns.

“We’re not barricading the wharf, we’re not limiting access to people,” Shake says. “There's been a change in behavior since the pandemic, there’s no denying that. In order for the small business owners to survive, there has to be changes, and change in government as well.”

The only impact the expanded dining operations have on the public, he argues, is “we've added an outdoor activity that people love. It’s safe, people can bring their pets, and it keeps employees working.”

Sal Tedesco, owner of Paluca Trattoria (the outdoor dining of which was featured in HBO’s Big Little Lies), says his restaurant slightly expanded its outdoor dining options after the pandemic hit, and sees no good reason that it shouldn’t remain as is.

“It’s not like we’re blocking anything. We've only just enhanced the experience,” Tedesco says. “It’s the new normal. People want to sit outside.”

The only restaurant on the wharf with a coastal development permit for expanded outdoor dining outside of their original lease is Abalonetti’s, and the recent crackdown came after Kevin Phillips, a managing partner for the restaurant, sent an email to the Commission last spring, notifying the agency that outdoor dining at several wharf restaurants was out of compliance with the Coastal Act. “Is there a rule of law, or not?” he says, speaking to the Weekly about the issue. “I think it’s particularly troubling if you've had to go through the process like we have.”

As to Phillips’ question, the answer has unfortunately become a lot less clear in recent years, at least nationally. But his point is salient: the Coastal Act, first passed by the state legislature in 1976, is a law.

And laws can, and often should, be changed as society evolves and unfolds at an increasingly rapid pace. We had best find a way to be more nimble.

