The noise of modern life gives us something to meditate on.

Christopher Neely here to conclude that, after 30 years of life on Earth—22 of which have been spent in the 21st century—the natural state of our mind is noise.

I find it’s good to start there, with acceptance. If we didn’t crave noise, it’s hard to imagine social media, the internet, and cable television conquering our time and attention with the force they have. Yet, obviously, many, if not most, if not all of us, believe (or hope) there is more to human experience than downloading, entertainment and distraction. There is more than just thinking. Over the years, this curiosity pushed me toward exploring meditation in its various forms, which led me to write a story in the print edition this week about the flavors of meditation offered locally.

But, if the natural tendency is to brim our brains with information (not always useful), narratives (not always positive) and responsibilities (not always productive), where and why and how does meditation fit into this? On the surface it sounds great, but it also appears to be some sort of anti-reality, which, I’d argue, sounds less great.

Meditation teachers I’ve spoken with, including for the story in this week’s Health and Fitness Issue, largely agree with this premise—the mind’s natural state is akin to a data-hungry monkey that needs to be thinking, doing, moving, consuming at all times. But they consistently make an important distinction: the thinking mind (i.e. the “ego”) and the self are separate entities. The ego, the control freak that it is, is an adept driver on the road to survival; however, as long as it is in the driver’s seat, our experience is limited to reactions and spun narratives.

“There is an experience beyond the mind. That’s kind of shocking to understand because we live so much in our minds. Especially as westerners, it’s nothing but jabbering,” says Bill Little, spiritual director at the Center for Spiritual Awakening in Pacific Grove. “When you move beyond the mind, you get closer to answer the question of ‘Who am I?’”

Little, by dint of his job title, approaches meditation from a deeply spiritual place, but the practice does not have to be about dogma, or belief in a divine spirit. Khenpo Karten, the Tibetan monk who runs the Manjushri Dharma Center in Pacific Grove has dedicated his life to Buddhism, but he says meditation, which he calls “medicine for the mind” requires no devotion to a higher power—it can be driven by a belief that a regular practice of calm silence is as beneficial to our health as going for a jog or stretching.

In fact, you don’t even have to believe that, you can read studies that have been done over the years linking a regular meditation practice to lower blood pressure, anxiety, depression and even helping with conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome. The calculated, technical benefits are what bring people to Transcendental Meditation, which aligns itself with science, and welcomes spiritual skeptics. (The nonprofit organization depends on fees to sustain itself, and to learn the technique can cost you close to $1,000 depending on your income.)

Curiosity does not have to cost you, though. The Center for Spiritual Awakening holds “vibrational detoxes” on Wednesday afternoon—hour-long sound meditations led by a woman named ValiAnna who plays crystal bowls that aim to help deepen the experience. I was skeptical as well until I tried it while reporting this story. But of course, anecdotes mean little here. It is something for everyone to experience and judge themselves.

For more in our Health and Fitness issue, check out Sara Rubin’s adventures in physical therapy, Agata Popęda on the troubles facing mental health services, David Schmalz on the resilience of gyms, and Celia Jiménez on the strength of community health workers. There’s also a Q&A by Dave Faries with a trainer who’s been through decades of trends, a look by Jeff Mendelsohn at the seasonal popularity of salad bars, and Tajha Chappellet-Lanier digs into why it’s so hard to find a doctor in Monterey County. There’s also a look at art therapy, and whether single-payer health care has a shot in California.

After consuming all of these great reads, consider a five-minute meditation to quiet your mind.

