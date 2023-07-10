Celia Jiménez here, thinking about high school math after learning about students’ low math scores in north Monterey County. It brought me back to my high school years when I struggled with algebra after moving from a tiny middle school with just 150 students to an urban high school with a student population larger than my hometown. There were about 3,000 students in the morning schedule (there are two school shifts in Mexico).
In Mexico, students don’t necessarily keep taking math in college—many majors don’t require it. That's not the case in the U.S. because all students must take general education classes and math is generally included. If you struggled in high school, chances are you will struggle with it in college.
When I wrote a story about how parents are calling for the resignation of the North Monterey County Unified School District superintendent citing poor academic performance, several former students contacted me to share that they had struggled with math in high school and are now struggling to pass their math classes in college. Last year, NMCUSD reported that less than 4 percent of students passed the state standardized math test.
So I asked myself, are we failing students? I talked to Deneen Guss, Monterey County superintendent of schools, and she didn't seem as concerned as I was (she's an expert, I'm not). Guss says research shows that many students who didn’t perform well on the placement math test in college do just fine once they get into the college math classroom. "They're very motivated, they access support, do what they need to do to scaffold up their learning and master the class," Guss says.
Guss also shared some information about the different things that affect learning outcomes in the region, including struggling to hire qualified teachers, learning math while at the same time learning English and not knowing how to use the standardized test interface while performing the test. Guss also highlights that standardized tests are based on the whole year's content and students will only remember some of what they learned.
I asked Guss if there is a magic number that tells us a student is “proficient” in math. Do they need to score at least 70 percent? Guss says it is more complex. Why? Because students aren't taking the same test. The exam is interactive. If you're getting the right answers, the questions get harder and harder. If you aren't, the problems get easier. California has scale scoring, and students are placed in four categories: standard exceeded, standard met, standard nearly met, and standard not met.
The state of California is revising its math framework and best practices to teach math, including class sequencing. For example, there’s debate over whether students should start learning algebra in 8th or 9th grade. Guss says research has shown many 8th graders are failing algebra. "Maybe they didn't have enough of the strong foundation and the depth of learning they needed to be successful in algebra,” she says. But many parents and educators prefer that students take algebra as soon as possible because it allows students to take higher level math classes in high school.
I’m a little skeptical about Guss's positive spin on the low math scores, but as someone who was a student and took algebra classes online, I know it is unrealistic to expect students will remember everything they learned at the end of the year. And if you don't know how the testing interface works and you don't know how to submit an answer, you can get it wrong even if you know the right answer. I also know college can be a game changer for students and many will put the effort to get good grades and that push can help you pass a class.
Still, I believe students should get good math instruction in high school because you can't properly learn algebra if you don't know basic arithmetic. And the stakes at the college level are higher: a failing grade could mean a student loses financial aid.
