“The past is in your head. The future is in your hands.”
Good Morning.
Pam Marino here. I enjoy digging around in the Weekly’s archives. We have every edition of the paper since 1988, bound in big black books stored in our Seaside office. For looking up stories from way back, I like the paper archives better than our website—instead of just one story on a sterile screen, I get to peek into the past in actual newsprint and see stories and ads of the period.
A few days ago, I was poking around 20 years ago, the March 29-April 4, 2001 edition, and was stopped short by an article by Traci Hukill titled: “Scary Noises: Some unpopular ideas were aired at last Thursday’s housing forum.”
The story tells in vivid detail how almost 600 people crowded into the ballroom at Embassy Suites Hotel in Seaside and how 66 of them let loose their anger, frustration and tears over the cost of housing, speaking to a panel of Peninsula mayors and county supervisors.
From the story: “One of the first speakers, Russ Guarino of Pacific Grove, got things rolling with a double-whammy. ‘Let’s build a dam!’ he bellowed into the microphone. ‘Let’s get some water in here and get some housing stock. And we need some government ordinances to put an end to abusive rent increases!’
“Guarino’s battle cry met with applause,” the story continues. Other cries followed—for more housing for low- to middle-income families, for no more homes for wealthy people, for rent control.
“At times the stress and sorrow in the room were palpable, and more than once speakers made it to the microphone only to find themselves choked up or openly sobbing,” it continues.
The dam idea seems to have dropped out of our collective community consciousness, but as the pandemic has highlighted for us with a high-powered LED floodlight, the lack of affordable housing continues to be a thorny issue.
In 2000, Monterey County’s population was 390,390 people. Now it’s 436,100. There were 131,700 housing units back then, according to the U.S. Census. The latest estimate is 140,100. That means we added 8,400 units in the last 10 years for 45,710 additional people.
Near the end of the story, Hukill quotes Sheryl McKenzie, the government liaison for the Monterey County Association of Realtors, who in no way could have known how prescient her comment would be.
“‘We haven’t gone away; we haven’t abandoned this,’ [McKenzie said]. ‘But sometimes the wheels move more slowly.’”
Before I leave you feeling sad on a Saturday morning, let me point out that the tide has changed in Sacramento in recent years, with legislation that encourages more housing. Housing is at the top of legislators’ agendas. County and city officials are seriously looking for ways to increase housing stock.
(As for water, stay tuned for more on that one as the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District attempts to sway the State Water Board to change policies that might bring about more affordable housing.)
There’s a saying that goes, “The past is in your head. The future is in your hands.” There’s more work to be done, and it’s in our hands.
-Pam Marino, staff writer, pam@mcweekly.com
