The Pebble Beach Pro-Am—golf’s ultimate celebrity shindig—is back on the Peninsula.

Rey Mashayekhi here, thinking about golf. It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Monterey Peninsula’s golf aficionados: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am returns this weekend, bringing professional and amateur players alike to three of the area’s renowned, picturesque courses.
In recent years, the ranks of the professionals making it out to Pebble Beach have been diluted thanks to the schism between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf—depriving attendees of big names like former Pro-Am winners Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson. (You can read more about it in our golf cover package in this week’s issue, out Thursday.)
But at the end of the day, the Pro-Am is, and has always been, about celebrity. True to its origins as the “Bing Crosby Clambake,” the tournament is about big Hollywood names making the trip up north, bringing their A-game, having some fun and helping to raise millions of dollars for charity.
Who are the Hollywood stars who will be walking the courses this year? Caddyshack legend Bill Murray will be on hand per usual, as will fellow notable comedic actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Ray Romano, Michael Peña and Alfonso Ribeiro of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fame.
The music industry will be well-represented as well, both in terms of your favorite ‘90s frontmen (Darius Rucker of Hootie & the Blowfish, Pat Monahan of Train), contemporary country singers (Charles Kelley, Eric Church) and rappers both critically acclaimed (ScHoolboy Q) and less so (Macklemore). Why so many musicians? You can also ready about that in Thursday’s edition.
But it’s the jocks who really come out in full force for the Pro-Am. Ten current and former athletes are in the field, including four NFL quarterbacks: Steve Young, Alex Smith, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen. Allen, whose Buffalo Bills were only knocked out of the playoffs a couple weeks ago, had pulled out of this weekend’s NFL Pro Bowl to rest up a hurt elbow—an injury that, funnily enough, won’t keep him off the Pebble Beach links this weekend.
But there is one celebrity who defies all of those categories, and whose repeated presence at the Pro-Am is most welcome by tournament organizers and players alike. Noted chef and restaurateur Thomas Keller (of Napa Valley landmark The French Laundry) is back, as is his annual cooking demonstration, a favorite among PGA Tour players and their spouses. When I spoke last week with Steve John, CEO of Pro-Am organizer Monterey Peninsula Foundation, he cited “occasions where players have thought about skipping [the Pro-Am] but their wives talked them out of it”—pointing to Keller’s demo as a key draw.
For the rest of us, there’s the entire spectacle that keeps people coming back: the world’s best pro golfers and the famous celebrities, for sure, but also the iconic courses set against a stunning, dramatic natural landscape—the same one that, as Monterey County residents, we’re lucky to have in our own backyard, year-round.
You feature Bill Murray? Really?! After so much of his very questionable behavior has come to the fore?
