Marielle Argueza here, wishing you a Happy Juneteenth! And an especially Happy Juneteenth to Salinas, which will have its first public celebration of the holiday that commemorates the day when the last enslaved Black people of Texas were informed of their freedom. The first-ever Juneteenth event will happen today, Saturday, June 19 at the Salinas Sports Complex, 1034 N. Main St., from 1-4pm and is free and open to the public. It’ll include all kinds of vendors, live music and poetry performances all aimed at celebrating the parts of Black history that are either ignored or looked over.
If you’re like the founder and event organizer, January Brown, you may have ancestors who were formerly enslaved in the South and have celebrated Junteenth every year. Brown’s grandmother, 90-year-old Caroline Kelley, was born in the South and made sure her kids and her grand kids knew exactly how important it was to learn about their history and to come together and celebrate. “Every summer, we’d go on these long road trips—all 10 or 15 of us,” Brown recalls. “We’d make all the important stops, like the hotel where Martin Luther King Jr. stayed, and she’d teach us.”
But as Brown got older, she noticed that the history her grandmother taught her wasn’t quite taught in school. And that’s a common experience for many Black people in America who may not know their direct ancestry. Kenya Burton, Salinas Poet Laureate and an emcee for today’s event, puts it this way: “The history of Juneteenth isn’t really in the mainstream. Unfortunately, a lot of history of our people and African American people is distorted or sugar-coated,” she says.
But that lack of visibility may be changing. This year, Juneteenth became a federal holiday that was observed for the first time ever just yesterday.
As an adult looking to celebrate Juneteenth, Brown always traveled out of town for Juneteenth celebrations. Burton, meanwhile, really only found out about Juneteenth when she was a freshman in college. Brown and other community members wanted to change that, so they set out to create a local event. “I want my children to be able to celebrate their culture here and not have to go out of town,” she says.
She was told by administrators and other organizers that it usually takes a year to make this kind of event happen. Brown and her coalition of mostly Black residents did it in about four months, during a pandemic no less. And just like any mainstream cultural festival, like Chinese New Year parades, Obon festivals or Día De Los Muertos exhibitions and plays, Salinas’ Juneteenth is for everyone—to learn, to share, to eat, to listen. “What I believe is that this is just a start. In Salinas, sometimes people who are African American, Asian, or in different cultures don’t feel seen. We can celebrate it all, so everyone can feel seen. We live here, but it doesn’t necessarily mean we feel seen as a community. We want to know our culture,” Brown says.
Speaking of visibility, Monterey County Black Caucus is also hosting a Juneteenth Block Party at Laguna Grande Park in Seaside (across from city hall) today at 1pm. Drop by one. Drop by both. Eat, dance, learn and listen. And celebrate.
