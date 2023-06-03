Celia Jiménez here, thinking about the hard work of immigrants in the United States (and beyond), who have moved to another country seeking to increase their opportunities and persevere in a new environment, often speaking a different language.

Of course there are other unique challenges that immigrants and others may face, but challenges don’t necessarily define the people who persist through them. One such person is Minerva Hernández, owner of El Milagro Restaurant in Seaside. Hernández is an immigrant and has a disability, but has succeeded in business, not letting others’ opinions get in the way of her pursuits. Hernández refuses to be defined by her disability.

Her story is the subject of a piece in this week’s edition of the Weekly by Dave Faries (and a shorter version is featured in our “Living Well” magazine, now available at various agencies that support seniors and people with disabilities.)

I accompanied Faries to the interview to help with interpretation, because Hernández doesn’t speak English fluently and Faries doesn’t speak Spanish. We sat in El Milagro and talked for over an hour, and Faries took notes as I helped share Hernández’s responses. She shared with us the prejudice she faced from her own family members, who thought that she shouldn’t work due to her disability, and that she should be taken care of. Even her landlord wasn’t sure her restaurant would succeed, or her store concept selling Oaxacan goods before they became widely available in the area.

Despite those doubts, Hernández believed in herself, and her hard work showed them they were wrong about her—and proved a disability doesn’t need to be an obstacle to building your dreams into a success story.

Faries describes this journey in a compelling story that required working around a language barrier, still capturing the essence of Hernández’s journey.