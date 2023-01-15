The problems with our food system are massive, but real farmers are working toward real solutions.

Sara Rubin here, thinking about what’s for breakfast. I’d love to tell you that all of the ingredients that I might use are local, organic, grown and harvested with environmental and human consciousness in mind along all steps of their planting, growing, harvesting, production and packaging. But like most consumers, I make compromises, including on convenience and on price, and my kitchen is not as honorably stocked as I’d like it to be.

That’s at the consumer end of things, where sometimes choice feels overwhelming—amid the price disparities and huge number of competing labels, it can be hard to make sense of the best options. Creating yet another label may or may not be the best idea for helping consumers cut through the noise, but when Vermont tomato farmer Dave Chapman got fed up with USDA organic standards, that’s what he and fellow organic farmers decided to do.

For Chapman, it had become clear that corporate interests had taken control of the meaning of “organic” when hydroponic produce was allowed to be certified. “Once hydroponic producers realized they could [use the label] it became hugely profitable for them,” Chapman says. “The foundational belief of organic is, feed the soil, not the plant.” The response from him and others interested in protecting the focus on soil was a new label and nonprofit, the Real Organic Project, which launched in 2018 and has certified 1,050 farms and counting.

It’s unusual for us at the Weekly to write about farmers in Vermont, but Chapman is one of 12 speakers in a lineup of TED-style talks that will be presented in Pacific Grove this week, on Tuesday, Jan. 17. It’s a symposium hosted by the Real Organic Project that precedes the 43rd annual EcoFarm conference, which starts on Jan. 18.

Also among the 12 speakers is Javier Zamora, a North Monterey County farmer, who I got to spend time with—looking at (and smelling) the soil, eating carrots straight out of the dirt, picking green beans right off the plant.

This lineup of inspiring speakers and the idea they are living—that farming need not be extractive, but can be regenerative—is the subject of the cover story in the current issue of the Weekly.

The one non-farmer speaker, the keynote, is Paul Hawken, an entrepreneur/thinker/author whose work has had a profound influence on the environmental movement. I spoke to Hawken about the importance of food systems in huge problems (solving the climate crisis) and smaller problems (better flavor in our food). One thing that Hawken pointed out, and that I think is important to share, is that this type of farming is not an anti-technology, anti-science approach to going back to the old ways—in fact it’s an embrace of science, and using our observational powers to make the best decisions for the land and the people.

“Regenerative agriculture is an emergent technology,” Hawken told me. “The brilliance of a farmer is called observational science. The farmer is learning, what is soil like? What are the conditions in terms of weather, temperature, insects; what varieties are they planting? This is a constant process of adjustment and evaluation and change.”

Hawken believes the system and the players in it can make adjustments that will ultimately change the system. The way we grow food matters, and on Tuesday, a dozen people leading the charge will share their insights about how to change the world.