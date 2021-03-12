The promise of spring feels different this year.
Good afternoon.
As doom-and-gloom weather (personally, my favorite) starts disappearing, and the clouds finally give way to some sunshine, I’m reminded daylight saving time is closely approaching on Sunday, March 14. Then six days after that, it’s the spring equinox.
Usually, those temporal markers wouldn’t mean much to me except that I’d lose an hour or so of sleep for a bit. But now, being cooped up indoors most of the day, that perceived sense of “extra” hours to be awake has heightened. I look from my home office window and I can see how blue the ocean is and how clear the skies are. I can see the wild grasses and weeds springing up from refreshed patches of soil. And I can remember clearly that this time last year, I’d end my days walking my dog near the beach to de-stress.
Though I enjoy my wintery creature comforts, this time around, I have no qualms over giving that up to spring now, because if the pandemic work-life balance has forced me to do anything, it’s to be grateful that I can slow down and observe the seasons turn from my window.
Now the real question is, what will you do with all that extra sunshine? This week in Hot Picks, some suggestions for springtime activities. Don’t forget your sunscreen.
-Marielle Argueza, staff writer, marielle@mcweekly.com
