The pros, the amateurs, the volunteers, the global forces—a lot of people make a unique event.

Dave Faries here, marveling that an event like the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am still exists.

The event is a lot of fun for spectators. Maybe it’s not as raucous as the Phoenix Open’s 16th hole, which is wrapped in bleachers and an atmosphere where almost anything goes. But the Pebble Beach Golf Links does offer the 15 Club and its party couch. And Bill Murray—can’t forget him.

But the tournament is also something unique. Yes, that’s a word that is tossed around casually, as in “the coffee shop offers a unique take on a traditional flat white” (and don’t go searching for that coffee shop; I just made it up). In this case, however, the Pro-Am is truly one of a kind.

All PGA Tour events act as fundraisers. But Pebble Beach is the first to top $200 million in charitable giving, all supporting nonprofit organizations in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties. Most, if not all, PGA Tour stops host a pro-am. However, these take place on Wednesdays, before real competition gets underway, serving as a practice round for the pros.

Pebble Beach is four full rounds of pro-am. All of it counts for the tour professionals, which means the celebrities and other amateurs are under a bit more pressure—even while they enjoy the ride. Charles Kelley of the country music group Lady A tells me that it’s a different feeling being inside the ropes on tournament days. Up close, he adds, you can really see the difference between a pro golfer and a person with a low handicap.

Kelley is solid—a 5 handicap. He says that the pro he pairs with, Kevin Kisner, once laid out the work necessary to bring that number down. The singer-songwriter laughs, admitting he will probably stay a 5.

Pros like Ryan Palmer can be turned off by the format. On the tour players are focused on their game. They are to the point: warm up, play the round, then hit the practice tee to work out the kinks of the day. Because of the amateur layer, the pace of play at Pebble Beach slows down. Palmer points out that if an amateur’s play and personality don’t click with the pro, it can make for a very long few days.

And yet it all works, and works well. This is in part due to the 1,500 to 2,000 volunteers who help make the tournament run smoothly. But it is also due to the enthusiasm for the event and its unique format on the part of both the pros and amateurs who take part. They understand that there is nothing like it in the world.

If there are clouds hovering over the Pro-Am—other than those that dampen the fairways, if not the spirit of the galleries—they can be found in a struggle being played out elsewhere between the Saudi-backed LIV tour (and its promise of riches) and the PGA Tour, essentially for the future of professional golf. To counter Saudi money, the tour this year introduced designated tournaments. The $20 million purse at these events makes the $9 million payout at the Pro-Am seem almost like a pittance. (Well, maybe not a pittance. But the gap is significant.)

It’s a serious matter hanging over what began as a kind of lark in the 1930s—a celebrity-studded “clambake” with golf hosted by Bing Crosby. You can read about all of this in the stories that make up the Weekly’s print coverage, with a glimpse of the pros, the amateurs, the volunteers and the news that gave shape to this year’s Pro-Am. You don’t need to be a fan of the game. It’s about people.

Here’s hoping the people that make up the Pro-Am continue to see the joy of a spectacular, unique event well into the future.