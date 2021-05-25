Marielle Argueza here, thinking about my collection of film cameras that I need to fix. During a spring cleaning break, I came across the carefully packed collection at the back of my closet. Some have heavy chrome bodies, others, like my Polaroid Land Camera, are made of plastic. Photography has an interesting historical trajectory, and it can be told through the quality of pictures, subject matter and even the material of the cameras themselves. Even though I don’t use them much now, these antiques had a function and a story to tell. So too do the photos they capture.
I recently wrote a story about the late Pat Hathaway. He collected photographs of local history and took photographs himself, too. His collection of local and regional historic photographs includes more than 80,000 prints, which he organized in an archive called California Views. The photographs have been reproduced in local history books and dozens of local libraries including the Monterey Public Library and Carmel libraries have copies of some of his prints. They are an invaluable resource.
But despite their local importance, when Hathway died in January 2021 the fate of his massive collection was unknown. That is until Kent Seavy petitioned to be the administrator of Hathaway's estate. Seavey knew Hathaway and described himself as a friend of the photographer and collector. He is also a historic preservation consultant who is well known in the local area. The court granted him temporary power, but court documents don’t outline Seavey’s plan for the prints or where they’d be housed and if they’d remain local or not.
Seavey’s right to be the administrator of the estate wasn’t without question. Laura Barber of Olympia, Washington, claimed in a competing petition that she is Hathaway’s niece. Locals, such as close friend and historian Michael Hemp and Pacific Grove’s Dixie Layne Lee, rallied to Barber’s cause. Lee, who knew Hathaway since middle school, says she knows what he wanted: “He wanted everything to go to the Bancroft Library [located at UC Berkeley], on the condition that the entire collection would forever remain intact and would remain available to the public.”
Hemp, who reprinted many photos from Hathaway's collection in his own local history books, agrees with Lee and spoke frankly to the Weekly about his late friend’s wishes...and personality. “He was easily my closest personal friend. I know what he would want.” Hemp says that they had started the process of planning, thinking about housing the collection at either the Bancroft Library or perhaps CSU Monterey Bay because it was local. But the intake of a massive archive is a complicated business and Hemp says Hathaway did not have the patience for that. “I like to say he was a super procrastinator.”
On April 22, Barber requested the court dismiss her request, without explanation. A hearing is scheduled for June 16 and without a competing petition, Seavey will likely remain the administrator. When I asked Hemp what his concern about Seavey as administrator is, he said he is worried about Seavy’s intentions. Seavy didn’t help himself because his petition was devoid of a plan. But then again, we don’t know what Hathaway’s intentions were either. There was no will. Seavey and his attorney turned Hathaway’s Pacific Grove home upside down looking for instructions or any semblance of a plan.
I never met Hathaway. So in a weird way, I never knew the main character of the story, although he does sound like quite the subject. A French immigrant who apparently loved having dinners with friends and was, from my read, close to his adoptive (officially or unofficially) family. As social as he seems, he never married or had kids, but fostered a deep love for photography and its power to tell stories years after.
When I asked Hemp for photos we could run along with the story, he sent me a black and white photo of Hathaway at Ed Ricketts’ Lab, camera in hand, smiling. We ended up using our own photo of Hathway attending a Monterey Peninsula Postcards Club meeting at the former Coco’s on Lighthouse, poring over yellow postcards and documents with friends, smiling. I wonder what these photos say about Hathaway? I bet there are a million stories.
