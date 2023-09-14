The remarkable story of an exchange of letters between Xi Jinping and the grandson of General Joseph Stilwell.

Sara Rubin here, taking a detour across the globe to China. That’s because of a remarkable exchange of letters that recently took place between the president of China, Xi Jinping, and the grandson of a famous general with a lasting presence on the Monterey Peninsula.

John Easterbrook was just 6 years old in 1946 when his grandfather, General Joseph Stilwell, died at age 63. But Easterbrook also went on to serve for over 22 years in the Army, and to commit to his grandfather’s legacy of advancing cross-cultural understanding between the U.S. and China.

Part of that takes the form of continuing to oversee the Stilwell Scholarship program at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, which funds several students from China each year with $10,000 toward their study at MIIS. Easterbrook’s mother, Nancy Stilwell Easterbrook, and her sister (Easterbrook’s aunt) Alison Stilwell Cameron, had been raised by their general-father partly in China. They spent their adult lives in Carmel, but were able to visit China in 1979 when relations between Beijing and Washington began to thaw after a period of tension. When they returned from that trip, the sisters launched the Stilwell Scholarship program in 1982, and have since supported roughly 60 students.

That’s the local backstory. But of course the story of Gen. Stilwell goes back further. I asked my colleague, Dave Faries—the Weekly’s features editor and also a scholar of history—for some background on Stilwell’s legacy in China, and he offered this mini textbook about the man who became the U.S. Army’s first Chinese language student:

Soldiers tended to admire Stilwell. He had a disdain for ceremony, did not display rank in the field and often carried a rifle. During Louisiana maneuvers in 1940, his men cut through and around the “opposition.” That gave him the opportunity to train the newly formed 7th Infantry Division at Fort Ord in 1941.

But there was a reason Stilwell was known as “Vinegar Joe.” He could be blunt in addressing the shortcomings of junior officers, as well as of allies. In planning for the 1942 invasion of North Africa, his report on the British allies ended with Stilwell being shuffled to the sidelines—in charge of the China Burma India theater and chief of staff to Chiang Kai-shek.

Between the wars, Stilwell did three tours in China and was fluent in Mandarin. But CBI was not the main effort, and the general was forced to navigate the goals of the British, the nationalists and communists in China, as well as constant shortages. As he wrote at the time, “Peanut and I are on a raft.”

Peanut was Stilwell’s nickname for Chiang Kai-shek. He did not think much of the Generalissimo (and would sometimes leave peanuts around the office as a reminder). Stilwell watched as Chiang’s corruption and lack of interest in pursuing an aggressive campaign against the Japanese sapped the nationalists. Indeed, Chiang was far more interested in hoarding supplies for use in the civil war, when it resumed.

He urged support for the Communist forces under Mao, as they were engaged against the Japanese. Is it any wonder the Chinese continue to admire Stilwell? The country honored him with a museum in Chongqing.

Sara Rubin again. Easterbrook’s daughters just visited the Stilwell Museum in Chongqing for a celebratory event on the 140th birthday of General Stilwell. For the occasion, Easterbrook penned a July 27 letter to Xi: “Please accept my appreciation for your strong support of people-to-people activities between the U.S. and China,” he wrote. “As a member of a family that has promoted and participated in such activities, I can testify to their significance and impact on people’s well-being in both countries.”

A month passed. Easterbrook’s daughters visited and gave a talk. Then on Aug. 29, something extraordinary happened—Easterbrook received a response, signed by Xi Jinping.

“I didn’t even expect an acknowledgement,” Easterbrook says. “I’m not a pen pal with the president.” While it’s typical in the United States to receive a response from an elected official, even a sitting president—auto-signed, actually written by a staffer—that’s not the case in the People’s Republic of China. And the letter generated coverage in Chinese state media.

As Xinhua News reported, “Xi said that from the Stilwell family, he felt the goodwill of the American people towards the Chinese people, adding that General Stilwell was an old friend of the Chinese people, who gave active support to China's cause of liberation and progress…The foundation of China-U.S. relations lies in the people and the source of strength lies in the friendship between their peoples, he added.”

In the U.S., the existence of Xi’s reply largely fell flat. “It received extremely wide publicity in China, and close to nothing in this country,” Easterbrook notes.

He’s surprised by that given the rarity of such a letter, especially to a foreigner. It seems to hold some meaning for Xi’s intent on a grander scale when it comes to relations between the two countries.

“I suspect his letter back to me was an indicator that the Chinese Communist Party is looking for ways to ease the tension that has developed in the past years and months,” Easterbrook says.

Think of it as international relations, through the mail. And it’s also a tribute to the lasting legacy of Stilwell, whose name still appears all over the Monterey Peninsula. He might, however, be even better remembered in China. Easterbrook says, “There is a saying: The Chinese people never forget a friend.”

P.S. Click here to read the letters.