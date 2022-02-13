The results of an unusual, uneasy meeting between two worlds that rarely converge is now on exhibit.

Aga Popęda here, with a double invitation—to read my cover story about the new exhibit “Courage Within: Women Without Shelter” at Monterey Museum of Art, and to go visit the exhibit itself.

This show is made by women and about women—but women are not the only people it addresses.

For the last three years, Denese Sanders, Melissa Smedley, Dora Lisa Rosenbaum and Amanda Salm have been working as an artistic collective called Critical Ground, and that is how they approached the project of homelessness among local women—as a quartet. The task given them by their funders The Fund For Homeless Women, Monterey Museum of Art and Arts Council for Monterey County wasn’t easy, mostly because so much was left to their invention. It was understood there would be an exhibit at the end, but what exactly it would look like was left open-ended.

The idea was to involve women at Gathering for Women (a day center that is a hub of services for local unsheltered women), I-HELP (an emergency housing program with transportation to local churches that offers indoor sleeping spaces and nightly meals) and Women in Transition (transitional housing and support in finding employment and permanent housing) in a series of workshops. Critical Ground spent six months designing the workshops—with journal-making, printmaking and painting—and led seven sessions in each facility.

They made art with women and added solo projects, inspired by the experience. The work on view ranges from traditional media to textile, installation, sound and performance. “The hope is to open a portal for empathy,” Smedley says about the exhibit. “This exhibition is the result of a collaborative art journey involving literally thousands of decisions, both collective and individual, that the four of us moved through over the three years since the project’s inception. I think this is very much in keeping with the kind of collaborations needed across service agencies, health care providers, committed individuals, real estate developers, etc., in order to truly make strides on this issue.”

After you visit the exhibit, you will likely be asking what you can do about homelessness in your community. One option is to give to the Fund For Homeless Women: this organization has been raising funds and awareness of this topic on the Peninsula for over 10 years with many uplifting accomplishments. The Fund also features a great list of potential volunteer opportunities as well. “Other things that people can do are to watch their local government very closely to ensure that affordable housing quotas and measures are emphasized and upheld,” Smedley wrote.

Come see what happened when four women artists set out to bond with local homeless women. The results of the unusual, uneasy meeting between two worlds that rarely converge is now on exhibit.

