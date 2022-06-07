The results of this election will have a big impact on the Pajaro Valley.

Celia Jiménez here, checking in after voting in today’s Primary Election. While doing so, I remembered that in North County there is another important ballot in circulation, one that will decide the fate of the Pajaro River levee.

On the surface, it seems like Pajaro River-adjacent property owners are being asked a pretty straightforward yes or no question. But how they vote could have big repercussions that go beyond paying an additional tax. Kim Floyd, public outreach consultant for the Pajaro Regional Flood Management Agency, puts the consequences of a “no” vote this way: “We will lose the $400 million in state and federal funding,” she says. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and it’s not likely that money will be available again.”

There are 3,000 properties—including residential, industrial, commercial and agricultural—that border the Pajaro River in North Monterey and South Santa Cruz counties. Property owners there are being asked to vote on whether to accept or reject a tax assessment to cover a third of maintenance fees—$1.2 million—that are needed for upgrades to the problematic Pajaro levee.

Under the tax assessment, on average, a single-family home would pay $16 a month (or $192 annually) and a commercial parcel would pay an average of $1,043 per year.

If the assessment passes, property owners may see a reduction in their flood insurance, and owners of agricultural land would be able to build structures once the project is completed. Another bonus is that PRFMA will take over all the levee’s operations including repairs and flooding emergencies. Currently, each county does levee operations separately and the whole is underfunded. “It will reduce long-term costs, especially for administrative costs, and make the standard of care for the levees consistent on both sides of the river,” Floyd says.

“We have to demonstrate to the federal government that we have adequate funding for levee maintenance now and into the future,” Floyd adds. PRFMA needs to have enough funding to prevent further degradation of the levee before constructing a new one. The assessment needs a simple majority—50 percent plus one—to pass.

If you are a property owner along the river and you haven’t voted yet, note that it is too late to send in your ballot—instead, drop it off at Santa Cruz Public Works (701 Ocean St., Room 401) by 5pm either today or tomorrow, Wednesday June 8. Since this is an assessment election, voters can request a replacement ballot if they have changed their minds.

A public hearing and the close of balloting starts at 6:30pm on Wednesday, June 8 at Watsonville City Hall (275 Main St.). Property owners can submit their ballots at that location any time before the close of the public hearing. Since it’s unknown how long the meeting will take, the recommendation is to bring ballots no later than 6:30pm.

The votes will be counted the same night and preliminary results will be available on Wednesday night or Thursday morning. If it passes, the tax would go into effect in the fa

