The return of fans and celebrities created a special Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Dave Faries here, coming off a week full of vivid sunshine and equally bright smiles, cheers and laughter.
Fans and amateur golfers—including celebrities—returned to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after being turned away by Covid a year ago. And the enthusiasm was palpable, stoked by the antics of Bill Murray, the rowdy denizens of Club 15 (and its inviting couch) and weather that for once cooperated fully.
It was easy to anticipate crowds. Early ticket sales were brisk and the folks at Monterey Peninsula Foundation attributed demand to the pandemic. Certainly being forced to hunker down caused a greater desire to get out and see things again. But the weekend brought an emotion that had been lacking of late.
“Let’s think what it was like being separated from friends,” Murray reasons. “People are in a good mood.”
Because of that shared feeling and the postcard weather, the 2022 Pro-Am stands apart. I chatted with a course marshall—a first time volunteer—just off the 18th green at the Pebble Beach Golf Links on Sunday. He was almost giddy as he watched proceedings, repeating “I get to be at Pebble Beach.” When he switched positions with another marshall, his replacement sat spinning tales as we waited for the next group to approach.
I saw a lot of interaction between golfers and fans this week. Murray is always a crowd pleaser. But ScHoolboy Q threw high fives at everyone after a particularly good shot. Jordan Spieth stayed to sign autographs for a long line of young people after completing his round on Friday at Spyglass Hill, as did Matt Kuchar and other golfers.
Celebrities, too. I’m told former 49ers quarterback Alex Smith hopped on the Club 15 couch. And while many of us despise his employer—just had to get that out there—I watched Fox News’ Bret Baier give a fan a lift. When a teen approached telling Baier how much his grandmother loved him, the news host borrowed the teen’s phone and did some Facetime with grandma.
They can be human.
“It was one of the greatest experiences of my life,” says rapper ScHoolboy Q, participating in the event for the first time. This was a common refrain. Country music star Jake Owen tells me “it was a pretty magical week,” adding that the crowd was electric—and that his dad notched a hole in one. Don Colleran, head of FedEx Express chimes in with a very unboardroom-like “we had a blast.” For chef Thomas Keller “this week was just magnificent.”
Keller, by the way, won the Celebrity Hole in One Challenge sponsored by Cisco on Wednesday, something that caught him off guard. “I didn’t realize I won,” he explains. “That was just surreal.”
Even the professionals were glowing. Moments after a costly double bogey on 17 followed by a difficult 18 that saw him concede victory on Sunday, a beaming Spieth suggested he wasn’t ready to leave. “I kept telling Jake Owen ‘we didn’t have to pay to play Pebble Beach,’” Spieth told a small gathering of reporters. “I could stay here for months and play here.”
For many golf fans, the tournament will be remembered for Spieth’s second shot Saturday on the 8th hole at Pebble Beach. His drive rolled to a stop on the very edge of a cliff that drops straight down some 68-feet to a bed of rugged rocks. He dared to hit the ball rather than play it safe and take a penalty, against the wishes of his caddie.
Spieth told us that when he reached the green, Ryan Palmer—the other pro in his foursome—came over to him and said “Dude, it’s a pro-am.” In other words, if you are going to risk your life on a golf shot, maybe save it for a major. On Sunday golfers were seen checking out the location and peering over the edge. It will be a story long told.
Many of us who were at the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will recall the spirit created by fans, players and volunteers alike. As Bill Murray says, it was as if we all came out of Covid—and all our other national ailments—at once.
And that, I will say, is a great feeling. It probably won’t last.
Read full newsletter here.
