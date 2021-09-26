Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about adaptability. It’s amazing how quickly the unprecedented can start feeling normal.
I had this thought after a conversation with Ken Kelleher, the director of Pacific Repertory Theatre’s upcoming production of Julius Caesar (which hits the stage Sept. 30). This is Kelleher’s first fully-produced, live and in-person play in a while so yes, he is “reusing muscles that haven’t been used in a year and a half.” But after just a couple of rehearsals back, he says, he found himself slipping into a groove where it all started to feel normal again.
That feeling notwithstanding, live and in-person entertainment hasn’t been available to us in the past year-and-a-half. And the fact that it is returning now deserves our celebration.
That’s exactly what much of this week’s print edition of the Weekly—our Fall Arts Issue—is devoted to.
For this week’s cover story, I talked with venue operators and event organizers about how they’re approaching the return of performing arts—from pent-up audience demand to new health and safety requirements. It’s been a trying time for the industry that was first to close and last to open, PacRep’s Executive Director Stephen Moorer reminds me. And then, just as opening began, the more infectious delta variant gained ground, throwing some plans into question and leading to the cancellation of other events altogether. But venues are figuring out their Covid requirements (masking, reduced capacity, proof of vaccination or a negative test are all tools at their disposal) and performers are forging ahead. “People feel the loss of arts and gathering around arts,” Monterey Symphony’s Executive Director Nicola Reilly tells me. “We just have to figure out a way to make it work.”
Also in this week’s issue, Editor Sara Rubin takes you behind the scenes and into a family reunion (in some cases literally) of devoted Monterey Jazz Festival volunteers. The 64th annual festival, which is ongoing as you read this, sold out at lightning speed—another indicator of that pent-up demand for entertainment.
And then there’s the 2021 Fall Arts Calendar—an overview of the plays, concerts, visual art exhibits and more happening through the end of December. While it’s important to remember that we’re still in the midst of a pandemic and planned events are subject to change, the lineup—which includes the return of many perennial classics like the Carmel Bach Festival and First Night Monterey—makes for hopeful reading.
We hope you’ll enjoy perusing through and, perhaps, even finding an event or two to attend to show your support for Monterey County’s artistic community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.