Celia Jiménez here, excited the California Rodeo Salinas is finally back after being canceled last year (due to Covid-19, of course) and then postponed from July until September. It’s the largest rodeo in California and, over the next few days, residents and visitors will get to enjoy all the action—from barrel racing to a horse parade and activities for kids at the Kids Corral.
One of the most exciting events is bull riding, where riders battle to stay on top of a massive bull for as long as they can. That event took place last night, Wednesday Sept. 22. Among the riders was Jesus Sanchez, a 49-year-old from Los Banos who competed against a man half his age or even younger. He didn't win, but also didn’t fall off the bull right off the bat. He’s got too much experience under his belt for that.
Sanchez grew up in Salinas. He moved from Mexico when he was 13 and went to Alisal High School. The first time he was on a bull was when he was seven years old back in Mexico—he officially started bull riding at the age of 15 in Salinas as a way to stay out of trouble. Sanchez says now that he made the right choice: “Instead of hurting people I make people happy.”
Sanchez says people love the action of his chosen sport. “They live for that and we live for that.” He says that the adrenaline of being on top of a bull and hearing the cheers from spectators is the best feeling ever. “I’ve been in rodeos for a long time.” Yesterday, Sanchez competed for Mexico and honored his roots.
Now, after a long career as a bull rider, Sanchez says he plans to retire soon. But he’s not quite ready—he has a couple final events to participate in first. His next stop: Las Vegas.
The California Rodeo Salinas is still in full swing. The last day is on Sunday, Sept. 26. If you haven’t checked it out you can still go and enjoy activities and events appropriate for all ages. If you do, don’t forget to tell me what event you enjoyed the most.
