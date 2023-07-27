Kyarra Harris here, thinking about representation and what it means to have your voice heard in local government. It’s an ongoing discussion both nationally and globally, but in Monterey County many are taking an opportunity to celebrate a victory.
Robert Rivas was sworn in as the 71st speaker of the California State Assembly last month, a historic moment because of his humble beginnings growing up in farmworker housing, and because he serves a rural district that often doesn’t get the same representation as larger communities.
The pride is palpable Wednesday evening, July 26, at the Steinbeck Center in Salinas. A round of applause cuts through the idle chatter in the room when Rivas walks in and he’s sporting a large smile, immediately going into handshakes with a crowd engulfing him for photos and a chance to say hello. It feels genuine—people really know him and want his career to succeed.
“He’s a good listener and follows through,” said Sam Farr, a former member of the State Assembly and of the U.S. Congress, during opening remarks. “He has destroyed the entire prophecy in politics that nice people finish last. Robert Rivas, the nice kid, finished first.”
Activist and playwright Luis Valdez, who also has roots in the Salinas Valley region and who founded El Teatro Campesino in San Benito County, said words cannot express the pride and joy Rivas’ community has for his new role. “What we have before us in the example of Robert Rivas is how a lonely little kid from the heart of California has risen to a place where he can now help not just his own people, not just farmworkers, but the entire state of California,” Valdez said.
Valdez says Rivas’ appointment will not only inspire young Latino men, but other people of color and groups from working class backgrounds who want to be more active in their communities. “We need more people of color in office,” Valdez says. “We need more people from poor and working-class backgrounds to realize they have power too.”
Rivas could barely get a full sentence out without a roar of applause in between words. He reaffirmed his dedication to serving his district first and foremost, prioritizing listening to his constituents. “This community has been with me every step of the way, when I first got involved in public service, when I took that huge leapt to run for a seat on the San Benito County Board of Supervisors, and most recently when you elected me to the California State Assembly in 2018 and together, we have won victories,” Rivas told the room. “This is a special place, and I’m so thankful to call Salinas Valley, San Benito County and this whole region home. I’m humbled by the opportunity, but it doesn’t mean much if we don’t get the work done.”
He says he wants to keep building upon his legislation for farmworker housing, better conditions for agricultural workers, and addressing the housing crisis across the state. “I look forward to continuing to share the experiences of people who live here, families who live here, and not just this county but other agricultural communities,” Rivas says.
There’s no doubt a lot of work ahead for Rivas, but the community of support behind him should help make that hard work worthwhile.
