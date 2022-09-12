The Sand City Crit is legit, and should not quit.

David Schmalz here, thinking about how tiny Sand City—with a population of just over 300—keeps on doing big, creative things.

That includes investing in lovely murals throughout the city’s West End neighborhood, and converting an under-utilized city public works lot into the Sand City Art Park, which is also lined with murals and, among other things, hosts a city-sponsored cornhole league.

But the reason Sand City is on my mind today is because yesterday I visited the inaugural Sand City Criterium. When I first heard, just a few weeks ago, that Sand City was hosting a criterium, my first question was: Wait, what, exactly, is a criterium? Per Merriam-Webster, it’s “a bicycle race of a specified number of laps on a closed course over public roads closed to normal traffic.” But in California, says Sand City resident Tom McCullough, who organized the event, criterium races are timed, not done by laps. Also, not to be weighed down by syllables, cyclists call the race a “crit.”

Yesterday’s races started at 7:30am and went past 6pm, starting with boys and girls aged 9 and up in the morning, and men and women in the afternoon. I was able to roll over for the men’s pro race that started at 1:15pm and ran 60 minutes, and was greeted in short order by a wave of cyclists whipping around a corner and then another corner right after that. The average speed of that particular race, McCollough says, was about 29 miles-per-hour. That checks out—they were rolling fast.

The start/finish line was in front of Post No Bills, which had a perfect patio to kick back with a friend and chat while, every 90 seconds or so, a wave of bikes would fly by.

Speaking with McCollough today about how he felt the crit went off, I was also able to clarify something: During the race I watched, the announcer said what I heard as, “this is a green lap.” What, I asked McCollough, is a “green” lap? Turns out I misheard: it was a “prime” lap (pronounced preem), and it means on that specific lap there are prizes provided by sponsors that go to the racer with the fastest lap. McCollough says they offered nearly $2,000 worth of merch from sponsors as the prizes.

Before the race McCollough told me to be on the lookout for accidents: crits are fast, and riding is aggressive. But I didn’t see any in the 90 minutes I watched, and McCollough told me there were only three the entire day, and all involved only individual riders. He also says the feedback he got from racers about the 10-turn, 0.73 mile course was that it’s the best course they’ve ever raced.

For the spectators and cyclists (post-race), there was also food and drink on offer outside Post No Bills—I had a fine spinach pupusa, extra slaw—and of course, beer inside and on the patio. McCollough estimates there were about 250 racers over the course of the day, though he has no idea about spectators. When I was there, there were at least three dozen strewn about.

So all’s good, which seems to suggest that a second Sand City Crit is in the cards, right? Yep.

“[The racers] want us to put it on next year, so we're going to do it,” McCollough says. The event would once again have to be approved by City Council—streets across most of the city are shut down for a day—but it seems like a lock.

Because this is Sand City: small, nimble, innovative.

And awesome.

Editor's Note: Due to a hearing error (!) the original version of this story inaccurately reported the prime prizes totaled almost $200,000; it was just under $2,000.