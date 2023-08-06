David Schmalz here. Author Robert Louis Stevenson spent three-and-a-half months in Monterey in late 1879 as he was recovering from an illness, while also waiting for his future wife, Fanny Van de Grift Osbourne—who was living in Monterey at the time—to finalize her divorce in San Francisco.

And though he wasn’t here for long, he left a mark that endures.

In 1880, Stevenson wrote an essay about the Monterey Peninsula, “The Old Pacific Capital,” which is broken up into two parts. The first, “The Woods and the Pacific,” was published in the Weekly in June, and describes the natural environs of the area at that time. Part 2 of the essay, “Mexicans, Americans, and Indians,” is published in the paper this week. It describes the people on the Peninsula, both their cultures and politics.

Except for minor cuts for length, the essay has not been edited—all the words and punctuation are Stevenson’s. As a Scotsman writing in 1880 about non-white people, some of the ways he describes them can make a contemporary reader wince. Language, particularly around race, has rightly evolved with time.

Yet the arc of the essay is a strident alarm about social injustice—David Jacks, a fellow Scotsman, is a noted villain—and as a great writer does, Stevenson absorbed the place like a sponge. His observations about how many Californios were cash poor, though once rich with land, are dead accurate: Californios operated largely in a barter economy, predicated on honor, that proved an easy target for cunning businessmen like Jacks.

And like in Part 1 of the essay where he had prescient views about wildfires, here too Stevenson has prescient views about tourism. The year he wrote it, 1880, marked the opening of Hotel Del Monte.

The Monterey Peninsula would never be the same. To read the second part of Stevenson’s essay, pick up a paper now or read it online here.