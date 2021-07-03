Sara Rubin here, finding the joy of returning to “normal” appears in some surprising places, like the gym locker room, where on my first visit back, a little girl cautioned me to be on the lookout for ghosts.
These moments of connection with strangers feel so important when we know what it’s like to go without them. And for Jennifer Haydu, founder of Evolution Transformative Arts studio in Pacific Grove, she knew she had to find a way to stay connected through the pandemic. “I'm going to lose my mind if I don’t have something that gives me a way to stay connected to community,” she remembers thinking. As a yoga and acroyoga instructor, massage therapist and movement coach, she also wanted to keep her body moving. And when a weekly ecstatic dance group down the street at Chautauqua Hall shut down, the convergence of needs for community, dance and movement was natural: She began hosting a weekly outdoor dance group, on the quiet one-way street outside Evolution’s front door on the back side of the American Tin Cannery.
“I was just watching this business I've nurtured, that had made it through the recession [of 2008], and there was a point during Covid where I was like, ‘Wow. Everything I've worked for for 16 years is falling apart,’” Haydu remembers thinking. “It was just so demoralizing.
“Being able to keep once-a-week, outdoor dance going, it was like a life raft, not just for me but for other people.”
Many of those other people have long been committed to the weekly dance group, a scheduled time to let loose. Others might happen to be driving past, see a bunch of people dancing—or hula-hooping, blowing bubbles, drawing with chalk (this dance gathering is the opposite of a dance club)—and they’d pull over and join in.
They started with chalk circles for distancing, but as restrictions loosened, the distancing went away. The masks have mostly gone away. But the dance group has stayed, and is here to stay, and continues meeting every Sunday from 4-6pm. Donations are requested, but not required; all ages are welcome. All you have to do is show up and dance.
