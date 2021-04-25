Sara Rubin here, thinking about how four full seasons have passed since our pandemic lockdown lives began—and how the passage of time has become so blurry. A couple of things have helped me mark time: One is the changing of the seasons, no matter how subtle, and the other is the weekly publication of Monterey County Weekly in print, plus our recurring annual issues. The one that’s out this week is our Home & Garden issue, which coincides with spring (although was spring always this cold and gloomy?) and it has me thinking that it’s time to revisit my own small backyard garden.
It turns out that I am not alone in becoming a little more devoted to my own home and garden during the pandemic. I have been fortunate to be able to safely work largely from home, and that has made me think about my space in a whole new way.
The simple pleasure of growing herbs and cutting them fresh as a garnish is one of the things that’s helped keep me motivated. (I am, however, losing a year-long battle with my cat who has discovered the herb and arugula pots are the perfect size for a cat bed.) The small successes—making something grow—and the losses—watching a mature kale plant disappear overnight, sucked into a gopher hole—remind me there’s an entire world even in my own little yard.
For my part of this year’s Home & Garden coverage, I spoke to landscape architects who work with clients to create landscapes that tune into nature, create a sense of place. It’s hard to relate my own little mostly paved plot to the projects on dozens or hundreds of acres that they work on, but some of their ideas do translate—the notion, for example, that a landscape design is always changing. Unlike the furniture or the art on my walls, which require me to move them for a change, all I need to do to see change outside is to look.
Certainly a lot of how we cover Home & Garden has to do with touches that we ourselves can make to change our space. In this issue, Christopher Neely interviewed Sam and Preeti Sharma, a Marina couple who are newly into the business of shades—and think of shades as a budget-conscious but serious interior design upgrade. Marielle Argueza looked at historic houses in Pacific Grove, and the balancing act between modernizing them and preserving the historic character and charm. Mary Duan took a look at a gardening club that is dedicated to a specific plant for a specific purpose: medical cannabis. And Celia Jiménez rounded up some advice for keeping houseplants alive, even for those who perpetually kill all the plants they attempt to cultivate.
But beyond the how-to dimension, there’s a policy dimension to our Home & Garden coverage. What’s one solution to the housing crisis? It might be found in Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs, and Duan has a thorough look at how permitting and construction for ADUs works—and their growing popularity, thanks in part to state legislation. In the “Local Spin” column this week, she also offers up an analysis of the city of Gonzales’ plans to build outward in a sprawling fashion—and what they should consider instead. (More broadly, there are incentives worth considering across California, per this op-ed co-written by State Sen. Anna Caballero, D-Salinas.)
If you think of homes as housing, there’s also a lot of relevant news in this week’s paper: Pam Marino wrote about the city of Monterey’s ongoing effort to develop four city-owned parcels into homes (speaking of avoiding sprawl, this is a great idea) and Jiménez has a story about new, denser senior housing coming to Salinas.
Our homes and gardens are private, and they also happen at a policy and planning level. For this weekend, though, I’m going to focus on the parts I can easily control, and go water some herbs.
