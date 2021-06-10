Sara Rubin here, roughly eight months after I first connected with a long-time radio pro with an idea for an experiment. Could local newsrooms, like Monterey County Weekly’s, take our reporting resources, and team up with audio experts to combine forces and reach not just readers, but listeners?
It’s a question that Krista Almanzan has spent the better part of two years exploring as a John S. Knight senior journalism fellow at Stanford University, where the former KAZU news director is taking a more academic approach to her profession. Given that many under-resourced local public radio stations simply don’t have the boots-on-the-ground capability to do deep-dive reporting, she saw the potential to help deeply reported local news get out to a bigger (listening) audience in an era of shrinking local news consumption and misinformation.
It’s a question that we at the Weekly have tried exploring ourselves more than once, dabbling in the occasional experiment with audio. But we are print-first people without audio expertise, and those attempts flopped. Almanzan proposed a more methodical, academic approach, starting with research on who potential listeners might be, how they relate to local news and if there might be a reasonable way for our newsroom to help reach them.
To do that, she interviewed 10 people about their news consumption habits. There was Kelsey in Marina, who said she would Google a topic of local interest, like Fort Ord, when it came up for her as an area of interest. There was Charisse, who was new to Pacific Grove during the pandemic shutdown and looking for a way to connect to local businesses. There was Catherine, who had moved from San Francisco to Monterey, and said she’d been looking for a way to create the same kind of connections in Monterey County that she’d had in San Francisco—to other queer parents and LGBTQ+ allies, to the history and context for current local issues, to community.
These are all things that fall squarely within the mission of Monterey County Weekly (Technically, that mission is “to inspire independent thinking and conscious action, etc.”). So I said yes to Almanzan’s invitation to work together on her experiment, some of which is detailed online. And the first tangible evidence of that experiment is out today, with our first-ever Monterey County NOW newscast.
If I’ve learned one thing in the past 15 months, it’s that we need to be prepared to adapt, and fast. When we first created this newsletter at the outset of the pandemic, I thought it might last for a few weeks or months, back when I thought Covid-19 would last that long. Now it’s here to stay, as we occupy the digital daily/print weekly hybrid concept. Maybe an audio newscast is next.
Or maybe not. It’s still experimental. If you have two minutes, please give it a listen, and let us know what you think.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.