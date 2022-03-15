The U.S. Senate unanimously approved permanent daylight saving time today. Could this be the end of changing the clocks?

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about the number of sleepy mistakes and oversights I’ve made since the beginning of daylight saving time on Sunday. I like daylight saving time—I’m not a morning person, so having the light later in the afternoon works for me. Still, the abrupt time change twice a year is always hard to adjust to.

The end of these abrupt switches could be in sight. Today, the U.S. Senate quickly and unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent. It’s not a new idea so perhaps the timing of the vote, so close to a clock change, inspired action. At least, that’s what some national news organizations suggested: “After losing an hour of sleep over the weekend, members of the United States Senate returned to the Capitol this week a bit groggy and in a mood to put an end to all this frustrating clock-changing,” the New York Times wrote.

The bill was introduced just about a year ago by Senator Marco Rubio, R-Florida, and boasts what Sen. Rubio called an “eclectic” mix of bipartisan lawmakers—Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-California, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, and more.

"We don't have to keep doing this stupidity anymore,” Sen. Rubio said on the Senate floor on Tuesday. And then, with a proud grin: “Pardon the pun, but this is an idea whose time has come.”

There are two states (Hawaii and Arizona) that do not observe daylight saving time, but none that are on year round DST—federal law currently doesn’t allow it. Still, in recent years, an increasing number of states, including California, have expressed interest in going this route should it become legal.

DST started as an energy policy—shifting the clocks during the summer months to save energy. It was then expanded, from half the year to eight months, in 2005. Supporters of permanent daylight saving time say sticking to this paradigm will reduce seasonal depression, allow kids to play outside after school and, potentially, decrease car accidents.

In order to become a reality, the bill must now be passed by the House of Representatives. A companion Sunshine Protection Act (HR 69), was introduced in the House in February 2021 by Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Florida. It also has a long list of cosponsors on both sides of the aisle. It’s unclear, however, whether the House plans to take it up for a vote.

Should the bill pass the House, and then be signed into law by President Biden, it would go into effect in November 2023—Sen. Rubio said the delay is at the request of the transportation industry, which would need time to adjust its schedules.

What do you think? Do you support permanent daylight saving time and the end of pesky time changes? Or do you think our current system makes sense?

