The view from Congress on the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Sara Rubin here, two years to the day after violent insurrectionists stormed the United States Capitol. This Jan. 6 is decidedly more mellow, but the obstructionists who made themselves known two years ago are still obstructing government from functioning. Earlier today, for the 13th time this week, members of the U.S. House of Representatives took a vote on who should become the next Speaker of the House—and for the 13th time, there were not enough votes to have a winner.
If you’ve been following along in the national news, you know this is usually a brief and mostly ceremonial event. The work of rustling up votes for a Speaker of the House (of the majority party, in this case Republicans) and a leader for the minority party (Democrats) would have already happened within each party’s deliberations. While there might be defections, the vote goes along with a solid majority, new House leadership is installed, and Congress gets to work.
Only this time, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, is faced with an obstructionist arm of his party—lawmakers who view their assignment as less about making laws than making a point about how ineffective government is. Ironically, they are the ones responsible for making it utterly ineffective. (Meanwhile, in all 13 votes and counting, the Democrats have unanimously voted to make Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York, their leader.)
There’s an absurdity in the failure of the Republic Party to reconcile its differences and choose a leader, but there are also real consequences. “[McCarthy] may pull it out, we’ll see—he’s flipping votes, making deals—but it’s not boding well for a productive Congress,” says Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-San Jose. (Lofgren’s district—once she is finally sworn in—now includes a substantial portion of Monterey County.)
Lofgren spent a huge amount of her time in the past two years serving on the Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. She says it’s too soon to know how much the committee’s work will change things, but that it has given the public an understanding of the fragility of our systems. “People understand in a more profound way that just because we’re Americans doesn't mean we’re automatically entitled to a democratic republic, that has to be preserved,” Lofgren says.
But that has not stopped a holdout group of Republicans—who still claim, falsely, that the election was stolen—from poking at the integrity of the democratic republic.
“There are some members of Congress who don’t come here to govern. They come here to blow the place up,” says Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley.
It makes Panetta, ever the pragmatist, worried about the prospect of getting things done going forward. If McCarthy does become speaker, but has made so many concessions to the far-right wing of the Republican Party that he can’t lead—what then?
As a chief deputy whip, Panetta has been consistently on the House floor during these 13 votes, ensuring Democrats are in the room to cast their votes when their names are called. (They’ve done it enough times now that Panetta knows how long it takes the clerk to call roll—there are about 35 minutes between the A’s and the P’s (for Panetta), giving him enough time yesterday to step out during one vote and place calls to county supervisors in Monterey and Santa Cruz counties to check in on the status of the storm.)
And he’s thinking ahead to How To Get Things Done in a world in which a neutered McCarthy might be speaker. One option, called a 290 discharge petition, enables a bill to bypass the committee hearing process and go straight to a floor vote if it gets 290 members’ signatures.
But that’s just mechanics. Mostly, it’s content that both Panetta and Lofgren are interested in. He is looking ahead to what he sees as the four biggest items: the Farm Bill, National Defense Authorization Act, the budget and the debt ceiling.
For Lofgren, she is eager to get to serving as the senior Democrat on the Science Committee, where she wants to feature agriculture more prominently on the committee’s radar. (She’s also interested in artificial intelligence and fusion.)
“I’m not a big fan of Kevin McCarthy’s, and I certainly don’t share the policy views of the extremists,” Lofgren says, “but it’s important that the Congress function—we’re half of the legislative branch. We’ve got things we have to do and we can’t do any of it.”
There is plenty of work to be done, but leadership assignments have to be made first. Maybe when the House next convenes to vote tonight, at 10pm eastern (you can watch it all play out on C-SPAN if you’re so inclined—make popcorn) they can at least get past step one.
Then they will have to move on to the much harder part of their jobs: actually governing.
