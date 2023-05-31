Part of the Monterey County Weekly’s mission—to inspire independent thinking and conscious action, etc.—involves finding new ways to get readers engaged with the community, and the people behind the stories written.

Kyarra Harris here, excited to announce the Weekly is introducing Mic’d Up at The Press Club, a new series that kicks off at 12:30-1:30pm tomorrow, June 1. Guests can listen to in-person interviews with different artists, community leaders, and other fascinating people in Monterey County.

My colleague Agata Popęda is leading the charge of lining up special guests and getting them interview-ready. Much of Popęda’s writing is in the arts and culture sections of the Weekly, making her a top pick for searching for interesting people.

“I’m looking for people with charisma, who enjoy engaging with readers (or fans),” Popęda says. “The first couple of guests are artists, but there’s nothing stopping us from working with anyone on any subject.”

The Weekly’s first guest definitely fits the bill. June’s special guest is screenwriter James Patrick Dillon. His latest work captures the biography of an Austrian psychiatrist and Nazi camp survivor Viktor Frankl (1905-97) in an award-winning screenplay. Titled Viktor – 119104, the screenplay focuses on 1937-43, years that were both the happiest and the most tragic time in Frankl’s life as he lost most of his family during the Holocaust. Dillon will discuss his script, Frankl and the future movie in an interview with Popęda.

Frankl’s biography is just as fascinating as his own personal work. Back in 1946, he wrote the classic memoir-manifesto, Man’s Search for Meaning, which made the Library of Congress list as one of the 10 most influential books in American history. Frankl’s story as a survivor has transcended his lifetime and made him a renowned figure in history.

There are a lot of nonfiction pieces on the horrors of the Holocaust, and Popęda recognizes that too. What makes this story unique is its psychological aspects and deep dive into Frankl’s relationship with his wife and family.

Popęda has read both Frankl’s book and Dillon’s script and plans on discussing the differences between the two, and how much historical accuracy is kept in the screenplay.

Each month, you’ll be able to learn more about the creative process behind various projects and exhibitions. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase at The Creperie Cafe. If you cannot make it in person, you can livestream the event on the Weekly’s Youtube channel.

“I want the audience to be entertained,” Popęda says. “I would like them to feel like they are a part of this conversation, that it feels natural and engaging.”

See you there!