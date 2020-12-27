The Weekly’s annual homage to tiny storytelling plays out amid a global pandemic.
Good morning.
Judging the Weekly’s annual 101-word short story contest usually entails a lot of fun.
OK, maybe that’s hyperbolic. It entails some fun.
The panel (also hyperbolic—it’s more of a rag-tag group of grumpy conscripts who grunt affirmatively when asked, “Wanna help judge?”) usually gathers at one of the long tables at The Press Club, located on the ground floor retail of the Weekly’s building at Fremont and Williams in Seaside. There are snacks, there are beverages. Office Manager Linda Maceira brings printouts of the stories. We sit and read and give each one a ranking on a scale of five to one, with five being the best. The stories make their way around the table, we ferociously question and even mock each other’s judgment, and on it goes until we have a winner, a second- and third-place finalist, and the best of the rest.
We didn’t know what to expect in this pandemic year. Just a few days before the deadline, we had only received about 80 entries. We got it. People are tired, and somewhat uninspired. And writing short and clever and compelling is hard even in the best of times, much less now.
But then, the floodgates opened. By the time we hit the contest deadline at 5pm on Dec. 7, more than 300 stories arrived. They chronicle pandemic fever dreams, cooking things that shouldn’t be food, the sorrow of loss, the pain of life (there was a lot of pain in this year’s entries, and a good deal of violence) and the joy of a well-placed pun.
This year, there was no good-natured grousing and no handing each other the pretzel bag as the stories make their way around that long table. Instead, Maceira scanned in every entry that was handwritten and compiled all the ones emailed in, into a PDF. Scoring was done on a spreadsheet, which left little room for me to question other people’s love of one story over another, although Editor Sara Rubin at one point messaged the entire group, “Y’all are a low-scoring critical bunch.”
“Also,” she added, “someone has to be the one to call that teacher and tell her that her fifth-grade students are homicidal maniacs.”
We kept reading.
“You’re never gonna make it,” Publisher Erik Cushman kept messaging me, starting at about 4:45pm as we were all reading and scoring to a deadline of 6pm. Every four minutes or so—ding, the Google hangout chime rang—“You’re never gonna make it.” Since I love proving him wrong, I made it.
So here we are, 300-plus stories read, 300-plus stories judged, the top 33 chosen to run in this issue. While not every piece we received makes it on the page, of course, every single bit of your creative work was read and considered. For caring enough to submit, we can’t thank you enough. Now go wash your hands and moisturize your cuticles.
And if you’re a fifth-grader, keep writing.
-Mary Duan, staff writer, mary@mcweekly.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.