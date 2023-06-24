Sara Rubin here, thinking about what to do this weekend. But even more than that, I’m thinking about one of my highlights in this week’s paper, which is both a useful tool in planning weekend activities and also a portal into local happenings and experiences.

The Hot Picks section is something of a marvel to me. It’s a compendium of short write-ups about various events, but taken as a whole, gives a sense of the diversity of creative and interesting experiences happening in any given week in Monterey County. I like to think of it in two ways, as noted above. The obvious way to read the Hot Picks section is the place to look for something to do on a Saturday afternoon. (Today, there’s a matinee showing of The Lion King KIDS at Ariel Theatrical in Salinas, a residential garden tour in King City, a reading and author talk about the history of the local environmental movement at the Monterey Public Library and an “art-making extravaganza” at Henry Miller Library in Big Sur. Quite a palette.)

But there’s another way to read Hot Picks that’s less about creating an activity guide. Even if you can’t go out to events—maybe you’re home sick, or have plans to go out of town—reading the Hot Picks section is still worthwhile. It features different writers’ unique voices representing a sampling of the diversity of creative experiences. You already missed comic Adam Carolla last night, for instance, but you’ll still get a laugh from reading about his “nasal delivery and droning cancel culture critiques.”

To me, a great Hot Picks section is a great read unto itself, and you learn a few interesting things along the way. For example: Salinas-born Roberto Barron has made it in Hollywood, and now is seeking to help other Latinos succeed in the entertainment industry. On an entirely different subject, the modern environmental movement had important roots in Moss Landing with the successful battle starting in 1965 against Humble Oil, now ExxonMobile.

The Hot Picks that appear in print are a curated sampling of goings-on, assigned every week by Associate Editor Tajha Chappellet-Lanier. When it comes to the logistics of making your weekend plans, there’s a much more comprehensive collection of events that appears on the Weekly’s digital calendar (where you can submit your own event as well) to draw from. (If you receive this newsletter, Monterey County NOW, you should have also received a new newsletter called “This is What’s Up” that launched on Thursday, featuring event listings from a selection of advertisers.)

But when it comes to sitting down to read some great writing in short form—whether or not you are planning to attend events—the Hot Picks section is a fun tour into the happenings of our community, well worth a read.