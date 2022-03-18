The Weekly’s new business model is working, and we appreciate our readers’ support.

Erik Cushman and Sara Rubin here, joining up to pass along some thoughts on the passage of time and the meaning of connections and community. As the publisher and editor, respectively, the two of us embrace very distinct roles but one shared goal: to advance the impact of Monterey County Weekly and Monterey County NOW.

The editor is responsible for decisions about the stories we publish, and we are happy to report that in our opinion we have the strongest and deepest newsroom in the 33-year history of the company. As regular readers of Monterey County NOW, we think you get it—the value of reliable local journalism is more important today than at any time in the recent past. Keeping you informed about the people, politics and culture of our community connects us, and that in turn enhances the place we call home.

It is also an expensive operation to fund. Over the past year-and-a-half we have grown our staff so that today we have the largest newsroom of any outlet in Monterey County. We have expanded our distribution channels via this newsletter, enhanced our technology to accommodate remote work, and still never missed a deadline.

Alongside those changes in our newsroom, we have also made a permanent adjustment in our business model.

Making sure the company succeeds as a business, not just a mission, is the publisher’s job. This week marks 23 years in that post for Erik. And things have evolved in that time, particularly in the last couple of years.

In the current media landscape, direct financial support from readers is a vital part of a sustainable business model. It’s not charity, and we’re not begging our readers to contribute; it’s a connected relationship where the people who value local and independent journalism help underwrite the costs.

In the current media landscape, direct financial support from readers is a vital part of a sustainable business model. It's not charity, and we're not begging our readers to contribute; it's a connected relationship where the people who value local and independent journalism help underwrite the costs.

And we are happy to report that this new model is working. About 3,000 of your friends and neighbors have opted to make a direct monthly contribution to the Weekly, joining a select group we call Weekly Insiders.

Through the end of March, we are in the midst of a direct appeal to readers, asking you to join that group of Insiders. Since last Thursday when we launched that appeal, 133 more people have joined, setting us well on our way toward our goal of 500 by April.

If you are not yet one of them, and you value the paper, the newsletter and the website, this is our request for you to take action.

If you are already an Insider, allow us both to thank you again. Your support helps us deliver great journalism and maintain a successful business. Your financial contribution helps both of us do our jobs better.

