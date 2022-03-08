The World Boxing Association female bantamweight title-holder has part of her origin story in Monterey County.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about the idea of a calling—something a person is meant to do no matter the unlikeliness or obstacles against it. I’m contemplating this because of a recent conversation with Jamie “The Miracle” Mitchell, the World Boxing Association female bantamweight title-holder whose origin story includes, in part, an adopted father and adopted hometown in Pacific Grove.

Mitchell’s life story, which the Weekly went deep into for a cover story in 2015, is all about the fight to overcome adversity—from a mother who abandoned her to a violent childhood in the foster care system. So in an odd way, it seems obvious that she’d have a successful career as a fighter—channeling all her innate, and learned, grit toward an industry that rewards punching.

“I love what I do,” Mitchell says.

At the time of the Weekly’s 2015 cover story, Mitchell was still an amateur and an Olympic hopeful—but in 2016, she says, she decided to go pro. Her first professional fight was on Jan. 21, 2017, and she’s only grown from there. In October 2021 Mitchell traveled to England to fight defending WBA female bantamweight champion Shannon Courtenay. She beat Courtenay on Courtenay’s own home turf to become the champion of her weight class. More recently, on Feb. 5, Mitchell defended her title in a fight against Carly Skelly. Mitchell now lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, because “you gotta be in Vegas if you want to be in the fight game.”

I know absolutely nothing about boxing, which probably made me a difficult interlocutor for Mitchell. But I also love what I do—mainly the part where I get to learn new things, and boy, did I learn a lot about boxing from our conversation.

I learned that boxing is intensely physical—Mitchell trains twice a day, six days a week. Those gym sessions include things like running, hand-eye coordination training, strength conditioning and sparring. “No day is easy,” Mitchell says. Boxing is also physically dangerous—Mitchell mentions multiple fighters turned to “vegetables” due to the sport.

I learned that boxing is also, at times, a mental game. Mitchell describes the locker room talk, the taunts on social media—all attempts to get into a fighters’ head and thereby get the better of them in the ring.

I learned that boxing is a business—one where the boxer is an entrepreneur representing her own physical and mental strength. Now that Mitchell is a defending world champion, she has the opportunity to make good money. As a professional, Mitchell fights between four and six times per year, so she expects that she will fight again in three to five months. She has to be smart to stay on top—knowing who to work with, who to trust, what move to make next. All in all, it’s a multifaceted profession and, for Mitchell, quite a calling.

Or in other words, as Mitchell puts it, “boxing is the realest shit ever.”

