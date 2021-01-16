The younger generations are watching.
Good Morning.
I was cleaning my house one day and discovered an old shoebox filled with journals, letters and birthday cards and, to my surprise, a small navy jewelry box that I hadn’t seen since I was probably about 17. Inside I found a letter that read, “open in five years.”
Late to the reading party by over a decade, I read it. It started “Dear Marielle…” and then continued on to a list of questions. Among them: “Where do you live?” “Where do you work?” “Are you married yet?” (LOL.)
Many of the questions were personal, but a few were about the greater world. One of the questions now gives me pause: “Who is president?” If I read the letter on time, the answer would have been Barack Obama. If I had opened it on Jan. 20, it would have been Joe Biden.
But I opened the letter on Jan. 3, 2021, several days before Donald Trump supporters, incited by the president himself, stormed the Capitol.
There is no “good” response to what happened. I tried to think of how I would explain this to my 17-year-old self. A straightforward answer? A complicated one about how we got here in the first place? Today, I’m also imagining how teachers, parents and grandparents will explain Jan. 6, 2021, to younger generations. What chapter would it be tucked inside in our history books? What records would we leave? What “good” response is there?
It has been said in headlines since 2016 the whole world is watching the U.S. But it’s the younger generations in the front-row seat. Ultimately, they will inherit the messiness of democracy, the violence of power struggles, what we do and do not say to save face, and the actions we do and do not take to make it better for them.
-Marielle Argueza, staff writer, marielle@mcweekly.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.