There are few things as delightful as finding a hidden gem.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, contemplating the delight that accompanies finding a hidden gem. One of the joys of working as a journalist is the prerogative to consistently learn new things—often surprising things.

Consider: The best shawarma in Monterey County may be served out of the corner of a Castroville Chevron station. Some time ago, Features Editor Dave Faries got an email to this effect. So, he got in his car and drove to Castroville to investigate—“and yeah, it was really good,” he says.

In a story in this week’s print edition of the WeeklyFaries takes readers with him to Shawarma King & More, and introduces us to Chef Said (“Alex”) Fahid. The ambiance, Faries writes, is, well, gas station. Lunch is eaten while standing in a parking lot. And yet, the food stands out.

“The stale asphalt and the spoiled perfume of exhaust are pushed far from your thoughts as this spellbinding shawarma envelops your senses—the experience is transformed into something unique,” Faries writes. That’s quite a vote of confidence.

Have you been to Shawarma King & More? Or do you have another favorite hidden gem? I’d love to hear about it.

Read full newsletter here.