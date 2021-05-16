Sara Rubin here, reflecting on how complicated the workings of government are when you peel back the surface. For example, what exactly happens to a school bond after voters approve it? We might see signs that bonds are being sold and those dollars being put to use—while a good deal of school bond spending is on invisible stuff (new HVAC, for instance) some of it is on shiny new public-facing infrastructure. The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District is reminded that voters passed Measure I, a $213 million bond, in 2018 thanks to the bond signs that are erected in front of schools: “Your bond dollars at work.”
But there is a bunch of space between a bond measure passing and those dollars actually flowing to schools. In this week’s cover story in the print edition of the Weekly, I wrote about one particularly thorny bond project—a proposal to build an ancillary field plus stadium lights and visitor bleachers at Dan Albert Stadium at Monterey High School—but the story is also about how the sausage gets made more generally. Some of what has MHS neighbors aggrieved about the project turns out to be the basic mechanics of how school bonds work.
A Citizens Oversight Committee meets quarterly with the intent of ensuring that all the i’s are dotted and the t’s are crossed for every line item of Measure I funds that are expended. When they met (virtually) on May 5, it was clear to me that the committee members are determined to do a good job overseeing how the public’s money is spent. When it came to the dozens of line items listed as “B6 Other Costs,” committee chair Kevin Dayton asked staff what the expenses were, and never got a clear answer.
“Eventually there will be a [California Public Records Act] request to find out each of these expenses,” Dayton said. “It’s probably good for the committee in the future to have more detail. This is where the committee is going to be criticized for not overseeing things…Because people are critical of this, we need to make sure everything is on the up and up.”
There is a pending trial, filed by Taxpayers for MPUSD Accountability, seeking records withheld for some bizarre reasons. And there’s the stack of 23,000-plus records already turned over that reveals surprisingly little.
Here’s where I’ll zoom out from the micro level of the nickels and dimes and public records to the big picture, and why it is that Dayton anticipates records requests and public scrutiny. It has to do with Dan Albert Stadium, a proposal that MPUSD administrators thought would sail through, but instead they’re facing some stiff opposition.
One of the chief concerns neighbors raise about the proposed MHS stadium is the addition of lights and PA system. There’s no disputing that stadium lights would change the nighttime vibe of the neighborhood when they’re in use, or that the sound system will be heard from off campus—you can turn to the 243-page draft environmental impact report to see the impact would be “significant and unavoidable.”
Living near a high school at all results, inevitably, in significant and unavoidable impacts. There are kids, parents and teachers coming and going, there are sports practices, there are graduations and special events. In the complaints I have read and heard, neighbors acknowledge this. An improved field that can accommodate night practices and games seems like an innocuous enough request. But for some, the noise of the PA system and the lights changing the night sky are disruptions that go too far.
With those neighbor concerns in mind, MPUSD’s draft EIR proposes a whole bunch of restrictions on how often and during what hours the lights and PA system can be used. The district is making an effort to create a benefit for its students while minimizing the impacts on the neighborhood.
Proposed mitigation measures include that the lights would be used for only home football games, plus no more than four home games per year each of the following sports, from October-March: soccer, field hockey and lacrosse. For sports other than football, games would end by 7pm and lights would be out by 8pm. Non-school groups would have to be done with events by 6pm, and on Saturdays, all events would have to end by sunset; no use is allowed on Sundays.
That’s all meant to benefit the public, but of course the downside for the public is that by restricting use, there’s less benefit for everybody else.That’s where some opponents wind up in a circular argument, saying that the stadium won’t benefit enough people, just a select few football players. The proposed compromise does indeed minimize the number of people who benefit, but it’s an attempt to create a balancing act.
Not all neighbors oppose the project; there are also lots of letters filed in support. “This school is part of the heart and soul of the city of Monterey and this project needs to happen for so many important reasons,” wrote one parent, who bought a home two blocks from MHS in 2020. “Everyone who lives near this school knew that the school was there when they too decided to move to this neighborhood.”
Whatever you think about the virtues of the project itself and the degree to which it will disrupt a peaceful neighborhood, it’s a fascinating case study in how we analyze impacts of a project, and measure those benefits against the impacts. The MPUSD school board will vote on it next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.